The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2022 NFL Draft with eight total draft picks and end up with nine players. Arizona was originally supposed to select once on the first day of the draft — which includes only the first round — but general manager Steve Keim elected to trade the team’s No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-rounder (No. 100 overall).

