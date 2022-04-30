ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tennessee Titans draft pick Hassan Haskins has a bit of Derrick Henry in him

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round with the No. 131 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Haskins will remind Titans fans of Derrick Henry with his unique combination of size and speed.

Here's what to know about Haskins:

Big runner

Haskins is a 6-foot-1, 228-pound runner who has surprisingly good lateral speed. So he possesses the size to overpower defenders but also is quick enough to elude them.

He runs hard with great effort.

Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards on 270 carries and scored a Michigan-record 20 touchdowns last season. He had only six carries for losses.

He was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Linx6_0fPEPDJr00

Good hands

Haskins catches the ball well out of the backfield, making him ideal for the Titans' play-action package.

His quickness also helps him get open in a hurry, and yards after the catch are one of his greatest strengths.

Haskins is also a good pass blocker.

Special teams

Haskins, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, has played all four phases in the special teams and that's where his career with the Titans will likely begin.

His versatility will help him get early playing time.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Tennessee Titans draft pick Hassan Haskins has a bit of Derrick Henry in him

