With the 143rd pick of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. It was the final pick of the fourth round.

Okonkwo is 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He blocks as well as he catches the ball.

He was Maryland's second-leading receiver last year with 52 catches for 447 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions. That was the second-most receptions by a tight end in program history behind former Titan Frank Wycheck, who had 58 in 1990.

Okonkwo helped himself with a strong performance at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and measured a 35.5-inch vertical. His unofficial time in the 10-yard split was 1.59 seconds.

He has explosion off the line of scrimmage, which helps him as a receiver and blocker.

Okonkwo's size and speed also help with his yards-after-catch.

He is considered a tough competitor and good route-runner.

He made 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention. He also was on the 2022 Senior Bowl Watch List and 2020 and 2021 John Mackey Award Watch List.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans select Chigoziem Okonkwo with No. 143 pick in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft