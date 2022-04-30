ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans select Chigoziem Okonkwo with No. 143 pick in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164Lm9_0fPEP9sC00

With the 143rd pick of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. It was the final pick of the fourth round.

Okonkwo is 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He blocks as well as he catches the ball.

He was Maryland's second-leading receiver last year with 52 catches for 447 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions. That was the second-most receptions by a tight end in program history behind former Titan Frank Wycheck, who had 58 in 1990.

Okonkwo helped himself with a strong performance at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and measured a 35.5-inch vertical. His unofficial time in the 10-yard split was 1.59 seconds.

He has explosion off the line of scrimmage, which helps him as a receiver and blocker.

Okonkwo's size and speed also help with his yards-after-catch.

He is considered a tough competitor and good route-runner.

He made 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention. He also was on the 2022 Senior Bowl Watch List and 2020 and 2021 John Mackey Award Watch List.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MIkeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans select Chigoziem Okonkwo with No. 143 pick in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 8 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round. Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.
The Associated Press

Titans: Took QB Willis because he was best player available

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Titans use 6 of 9 draft picks on offense to help Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans say they need to be excellent around Ryan Tannehill to help their quarterback take them on the deep postseason run they've missed since the 2019 season. How big a step they've taken this offseason remains to be seen. They certainly did their...
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

