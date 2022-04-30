Tennessee Titans select Chigoziem Okonkwo with No. 143 pick in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft
With the 143rd pick of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. It was the final pick of the fourth round.
Okonkwo is 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He blocks as well as he catches the ball.
He was Maryland's second-leading receiver last year with 52 catches for 447 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions. That was the second-most receptions by a tight end in program history behind former Titan Frank Wycheck, who had 58 in 1990.
Okonkwo helped himself with a strong performance at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and measured a 35.5-inch vertical. His unofficial time in the 10-yard split was 1.59 seconds.
He has explosion off the line of scrimmage, which helps him as a receiver and blocker.
Okonkwo's size and speed also help with his yards-after-catch.
He is considered a tough competitor and good route-runner.
He made 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention. He also was on the 2022 Senior Bowl Watch List and 2020 and 2021 John Mackey Award Watch List.
