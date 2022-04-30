Grading the Tennessee Titans pick of Chigoziem Okonkwo at No. 143 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo at No. 143 overall at the end of the fourth round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Okonkwo returned to Maryland in 2021 after missing the 2020 season with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. He caught 52 passes last season as one of the Terrapins' top receiving options.

Here is the Tennessean's grade of the Titans pick at No. 143:

Tennessee Titans No. 143 overall pick grade

The grade: B-minus

Why? Okonkwo is undersized at about 6-3 and 238 pounds and is far from a finished product as a player. He's good with the ball in his hands but will have to improve on his route running. You can't dispute the production as a senior returning from myocarditis.

Grading the Titans' other picks

Round 1 (No. 18 overall): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Round 2 (No. 35 overall): Roger McCreary, DB, Auburn

Round 3 (No. 68 overall): Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State

Round 3 (No. 86 overall): Malik Willis, QB, Auburn

Round 4 (No. 131 overall): Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

