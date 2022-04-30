ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading the Tennessee Titans pick of Chigoziem Okonkwo at No. 143 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo at No. 143 overall at the end of the fourth round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Okonkwo returned to Maryland in 2021 after missing the 2020 season with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. He caught 52 passes last season as one of the Terrapins' top receiving options.

Here is the Tennessean's grade of the Titans pick at No. 143:

Tennessee Titans No. 143 overall pick grade

The grade: B-minus

Why? Okonkwo is undersized at about 6-3 and 238 pounds and is far from a finished product as a player. He's good with the ball in his hands but will have to improve on his route running. You can't dispute the production as a senior returning from myocarditis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZXeS_0fPEP2h700

Grading the Titans' other picks

Round 1 (No. 18 overall): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Round 2 (No. 35 overall): Roger McCreary, DB, Auburn

Round 3 (No. 68 overall): Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State

Round 3 (No. 86 overall): Malik Willis, QB, Auburn

Round 4 (No. 131 overall): Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

More Tennessee Titans NFL Draft news

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Grading the Tennessee Titans pick of Chigoziem Okonkwo at No. 143 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Titans: Took QB Willis because he was best player available

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
AL.com

Malik Willis drafted in 3rd rd by Tennessee Titans

Former Auburn Tiger and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis got drafted by Tennessee Titans with the 86th pick on Friday during the third round of the NFL Draft. Willis started his college career on the Plains. The Roswell, Ga native played in 15 games for Auburn over two seasons under former coach Guz Malzhan before transferring. He had 309 passing yards in 2017 and 2018 before his 2019 transfer to Liberty.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Titans Have Cut A Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Tennessee Titans didn’t take long to shuffle around their quarterback room following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. On Saturday morning, Tennessee had four quarterbacks on the roster after drafting Malik Willis Friday. That...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#2022 Nfl Draft#Grading#American Football#Chigoziem#Wr#Ol#Rb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking the Chiefs' 2022 undrafted free agent signings

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft, selecting a total of 10 players, but the festivities are not quite over. The team will continue to add undrafted free agents to fill out their 90-man roster. They’ll need to add just four players in order to completely fill the offseason roster, but they could also release some reserve/future signings in order to make room for undrafted players. They’ll also invite a number of players to try out at their rookie minicamp which will take place either the first or second weekend following the draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSLS

Liberty’s QB Willis drafted by Titans in third round of 2022 Draft

LAS VEGAS – Liberty’s dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Malik Willis, is the third quarterback chosen in the 2022 draft. The star signal-caller was chosen in the third round by the Titans, the 86th overall pick. He follows Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder into the league at the signal-caller position.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Sterns Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as UDFA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football junior receiver Jerreth Sterns will vie for a spot on a NFL roster after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. The nation’s leading receiver was scooped up quickly after the draft concluded by the Buccaneers, the...
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy