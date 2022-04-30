ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man arrested in Portland after allegedly stealing ambulance, ramming police car

By Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiqpD_0fPEP0vf00

A 30-year-old California man was arrested following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County and an ensuing pursuit into Portland of a Woodburn ambulance that the man allegedly stole after paramedics arrived, Oregon State Police said Saturday.

According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash near the Crosby Road overpass just north of the Woodburn outlet mall.

The driver allegedly attempted to flee, then returned and stole the ambulance, OSP said.

Officers pursued the ambulance north on I-5 into Portland, where it rammed a police car, struck a building and continued to elude police, OSP said.

Officers later located the ambulance traveling on I-5 southbound in west Portland near the Capitol Highway. OSP said the driver stopped the ambulance and tried to enter another vehicle on the highway before he was arrested.

The man was charged with DUII-Alcohol, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%; the legal limit is .08. He also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Tracy Loew is a reporter at the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at tloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man arrested in Portland after allegedly stealing ambulance, ramming police car

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Man steals ambulance, leads cops on wild freeway chase

A 30-year-old man stole an ambulance from an Oregon accident scene and led police on a wild chase along Interstate 5 Friday night. According to the Oregon State Police, the incident occurred on April 29 just after 7:30 p.m. when troopers and an ambulance responded to “single vehicle crash on Interstate 5" near Woodburn.
WOODBURN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Woodburn, OR
Crime & Safety
Marion County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramming#Reckless Driving#The Ambulance#Oregon State Police#Osp#Duii Alcohol#The Statesman Journal#Salem Statesman Journal
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

2K+
Followers
891
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy