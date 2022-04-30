Man arrested in Portland after allegedly stealing ambulance, ramming police car

A 30-year-old California man was arrested following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County and an ensuing pursuit into Portland of a Woodburn ambulance that the man allegedly stole after paramedics arrived, Oregon State Police said Saturday.

According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash near the Crosby Road overpass just north of the Woodburn outlet mall.

The driver allegedly attempted to flee, then returned and stole the ambulance, OSP said.

Officers pursued the ambulance north on I-5 into Portland, where it rammed a police car, struck a building and continued to elude police, OSP said.

Officers later located the ambulance traveling on I-5 southbound in west Portland near the Capitol Highway. OSP said the driver stopped the ambulance and tried to enter another vehicle on the highway before he was arrested.

The man was charged with DUII-Alcohol, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%; the legal limit is .08. He also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

