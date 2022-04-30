ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSqMt_0fPEOx1C00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A massive drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River has become so depleted that Las Vegas now is pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead where other states downstream don't have access.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority announced this week that its Low Lake Level Pumping Station is operational, and released photos of the uppermost intake visible at 1,050 feet (320 meters) above sea level at the lake behind Hoover Dam.

“While this emphasizes the seriousness of the drought conditions, we have been preparing for this for more than a decade,” said Bronson Mack, water authority spokesman. The low-level intake allows Las Vegas “to maintain access to its primary water supply in Lake Mead, even if water levels continue to decline due to ongoing drought and climate change conditions,” he said.

The move to begin using what had been seen as an in-case-we-need-it hedge against taps running dry comes as water managers in several states that rely on the Colorado River take new steps to conserve water amid what has become perpetual drought.

“We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District of Southern California spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said this week . The agency told some 6 million people in sprawling Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week, effective June 1, or face stiff fines.

The surface level of another massive Colorado River reservoir, Lake Powell , dipped below a critical threshold in March — raising concerns about whether Glen Canyon Dam can continue generating power for some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.

At Lake Mead, the new pumps are fed by an intake drilled nearer to the bottom of the lake and completed in 2020 to ensure the ability to continue to draw water for Las Vegas, its casinos, suburbs and 2.4 million residents and 40 million tourists per year.

The “third straw” draws drinking water at 895 feet (272.8 meters) above sea level — below a point at which water would not be released downstream from Hoover Dam.

Together, the pipeline and pump projects cost more than $1.3 billion. Drilling began in 2014, amid projections that the lake level would continue to fall due to drought. Increasingly dry conditions in the region are now attributed to long-term climate change.

Lake Mead, between Nevada and Arizona, reached its high-water mark in July 1983, at 1,225 feet (373.4 meters) above sea level. On Friday, the level was 1,055 feet (321.6 meters) — about 30% full. Some of the steepest cliffs bordering the lake show 170 feet (51.8 meters) of white mineral “bathtub ring.”

“Without the third intake, Southern Nevada would be shutting its doors,” said Pat Mulroy, former longtime chief of the Las Vegas-based water authority, who is now a consultant. “That’s pretty obvious, since the first straw is out of the water.”

A mid-level pipeline also can draw water from 1,000 feet (304.8 meters).

The authority maintains that the Las Vegas water supply is not immediately threatened. It points to water conservation efforts that it says since 2002 have cut regional consumption of Colorado River water by 26% while the area population has increased 49%.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

City of Las Vegas opens free park water play areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas’ free water play areas at parks are now open for children daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. These areas include fountains and other water play features, including a newly installed water play area at Bruce Trent Park at 8851 Vegas Drive. Other parks with water […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers. A couple from Oklahoma City said their ‘I do’s’ midair on a flight to Vegas after their connecting flight was canceled. Updated: 1 hour ago. Teachers and school administrators are signing up for self-defense...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Water Intake#Water Level#Water Supplies#Surface Water#Ap
8 News Now

LVMPD hosts Paws with Patrol at Bruce Trent Park

Las Vegas (KLAS)— The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department celebrated ‘Paws with Patrol,’ today. The event was held at Bruce Trent Park in Las Vegas from 9 a.m. to noon. Dog adoptions, food trucks, and pet-friendly activities were available for those who attended. Pictures were taken with LVMPD’s McGruff, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The enormous queues at Shake shack when it first opened in Las Vegas were a tribute to the restaurant's delicious burgers. Shake shack sticks to the basics, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, and the typical sides. Shake shack's meals and restaurants are known for their sustainability and environmental friendliness: 100 percent natural Angus beef, humanely raised and sourced verified, with no hormones or antibiotics.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed a mountain lion was spotted in the Spring Valley area. LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the mountain lion was seen in the 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. The mountain lion was spotted on private property.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Independent

Robert Stanley Bennett

Robert Stanley Bennett, 98, of Sun City West, Arizona, died on April 29, 2022 after a period of declining health. Robert was born on March 29, 1924 in Junior, West Virginia. He was the first of
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy