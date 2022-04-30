ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

By Luke Lonien
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

A Minnesota man involved in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin last week has died, according to a press release issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Mark Rice, 67, of Isanti, was driving an ATV eastbound on 168th Ave. near 80th St. in Apple River, Wisconsin last Thursday, April 21,, when he "veered into the ditch" before his vehicle rolled.
ISANTI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Lakeland, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Meek
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KX News

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot […]
DULUTH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
103.7 THE LOON

Brainerd Man Identified in Fatal Crash

(PIERZ) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a Brainerd man in a fatal crash Saturday. A news release from the Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Wade Edward Lund was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 25 near 233rd street in Platte Township when he reportedly ran off the road and was ejected.
BRAINERD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJON

Sheriff: Woman Found Dead, Man Arrested Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investing after the body of a woman was found during a welfare check. At about 8:00 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to a welfare check on Smith Road in First Assessment. When they arrived they found the body inside a home. A...
BRAINERD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wells woman injured in single-vehicle crash

A Wells woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Elysian Thursday night. The crash happened on Highway 60 at East Elysian Lake Rd at about 11:20 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Stacie Rae Whiteside was transported to Mayo Clinic Waseca with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.
WELLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son Tells Deputies He Stabbed His Dad During Altercation Near Mankato, Sheriff Says

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, in rural Mankato. The 59-year-old homeowner reported that his son had a knife, and had assaulted him before. The dispatch operator also heard “an apparent struggle” happening while law enforcement were en route to the residence. Deputies arrived to find the man’s 24-year-old son waiting outside, who “confirmed the disturbance.” He also told them he stabbed his dad, who was still inside. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, and his son was taken into custody and is waiting criminal charges in the Blue Earth County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged with a crime.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy