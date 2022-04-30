Quincy girls take 2nd at Union City Track Invite; Cronk named invite MVP; UC girls finish 3rd, boys finish 4th, Quincy takes 7th

UNION CITY — Union City’s Alumni Field played host to 11 teams from the surrounding area Friday night for the annual Union City Track and Field Invitational. Teams of interest in attendance included the host Chargers, the Quincy Orioles, the Reading Rangers, the Colon Magi and the Mendon Hornets, along with teams from Harper Creek, Concord, Jackson Prep, Marshall, Parchment and St. Phil.

In the girls portion of the tournament the Quincy Lady Orioles continued to show their strength, skill and depth, finishing with runner-up honors after posting a score of 108.5 points, finishing only behind the Harper Creek Beavers who took the win with 127 points. The young Union City Lady Chargers had one of their best outings of the season, finishing in third place overall with a score of 69 points, followed by Marshall in fourth with 50 points. Mendon finished in fifth with 49.5 points, followed by Parchment in sixth with 48 points; Colon in seventh with 43 points; Reading in eighth place with 32 points; St. Phil in ninth with 23 points; Jackson Prep in tenth with five points; and Concord in eleventh with two points.

Quincy’s second place effort was paced by senior Nikkia Cronk who was voted by invitational coaches as the Deo Olmstead Most Valuable Female Athlete after taking the gold medal in four different events. Cronk finished in first place in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.77 seconds, first place in the 200 meter dash in a time of 28.48 seconds, first place in the High Jump with a jump of 5 feet, 1 inch, and first place in the 400 meter relay along with teammates Abby Tinervia, Brooke Wasikowski and Flo Vito in a time of 54.41 seconds.

Junior throwing ace Sophia Snellenberger had another big night as she controlled things down in the pits, winning both the Shot Put and the Discus, with the latter coming in record breaking fashion. Snellenberger broke her own QHS school record in her Discus victory, winning with a throw of 141 feet, 7 inches, breaking her previous mark set just two weeks ago by six inches. Snellenberger also took first place in the Shot Put with a personal best throw of 39 feet, 1 inch.

As has been the case all season long the Quincy effort was bolstered greatly by their field event dominance as the Orioles took first in three of the five events, second place in three of the five events and a total of 10 medalist honors.

Junior thrower Raigen Horsfall took runner-up honors in both throwing disciplines, finishing in second in the Shot Put with a throw of 36 feet, 4 inches and second place in the Discus with a throw of 115 feet, 0 inches.

Senior Flo Vito also earned a silver medal, taking second place in the Pole Vault with a vault of 8 feet, 0 inches while freshman teammate Abby Tinervia finished in second place in the Long Jump with a jump of 15 feet, 0 inches, a personal best.

Also earning a place on the podium for Quincy in their runner-up finish was Elise Wright, fifth place in the 3200; Teagan Payne, sixth place in the 300 hurdles; the 800 relay team of Raylee Fulton, Ella Dunn, Teagan Payne and Kadence Luckadoo, fifth place; the Freshman Sprint Medley Relay team (relay consists of legs of 200-200-400-800 meter runs) of Brooke McVicker, Cheyenne Marske, Abby Tinervia and Coelie Smullen, third place; Emyleigh Burlew, sixth place in the Shot Put; and Alison Turner, fourth place in the Pole Vault.

The young Union City Lady Charger squad continues to make noise, doing so with their third place finish. The Charger effort was paced by freshman Nevada Gillons who ran away from the field in a sweep of the hurdle events, winning the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.16 seconds and the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 53.06 seconds.

Union City had one other gold medal win as the freshman Sprint Medley Relay (200-200-400-800 meter runs) team of Christianna Davis, Addison Meyer, Lauren Cayo and Naomi Schwark won in a time of 2 minutes, 3.89 seconds.

Freshman Naomi Schwark also had a big day by bringing home three medals, taking fourth place in the 100 in a time of 14.36 seconds, a personal best; third place in the 200 with a time of 29.94 seconds; and fifth place in the High Jump with a leap of 4 feet, 6 inches.

Rounding out the Union City effort with a top six finish was Makayla Skirka, fifth place in the 200; Willow Austin, sixth place in the 400; Kyle Burdick, third place in the 800; Skyler Fraley, fourth place in the 3200; the 400 relay team of Nevada Gillons, Mackenzie Hale, Shaelyn Lawhead, and Makayla Skirka, fourth place; the 800 relay team of Gillons, Hale, Lawhead and Skirka, third place; the 1600 relay team of Christianna Davis, Makayla Skirka, Willow Austin and Kyla Burdick, fifth place; the 3200 relay team of Kyla Burdick, Skyler Fraley, Amelia June and Alissa Skirka, fifth place; and Kyla Burdick, sixth place in the Pole Vault.

In the boys invitational it was Union City leading the local contingent of teams, finishing in fourth place with a score of 57 points. Quincy finished not far behind in seventh place, posting a score of 34 points. Harper Creek ran away from the field for the invitational win, posting a score of 157 points. Reading finished in second place with 110 points, followed by Concord in third with a score of 70 points and Union City in fourth. Marshall finished in fifth with a score of 45 points, followed by Colon in sixth with 39 points; Quincy in seventh; Parchment in eighth with 21 points; St. Phil in ninth with 13 points; Mendon in tenth with five points; and Jackson Prep in eleventh with three points.

Union City’s fourth place finish was paced by sophomore thrower Logan Cole who had a big night down in the pits. Cole took first place in the Discus with a personal best throw of 145 feet, 11 inches as he works his way even closer to the UCHS school record. Cole also finished in second place in the Shot Put, heaving a throw of 44 feet, 3 inches to take the silver medal.

Union City’s other gold medal win came in the Freshman SMR relay as the team of Caden Hughes, Dylon McDonald, Brendan Labar, and Andrew Tundevold finished in first place with a time of 1 minute, 44.09 seconds.

Sophomore speedster Riley Laird also had a solid day in the sprints, taking third place in the 200 with a time of 23.79 seconds, a personal best, and fifth place in the 100 with a time of 12.13 seconds.

Rounding out the Union City effort with a top six finish in their respective event was Nathaniel Maurer, third place in the 300 hurdles; the 400 relay team of Maurer, Laird, Dylon McDonald, and Caden Hughes, sixth place; the 800 relay team of Laird, Rick Austin, Caden Hughes and Hunter Sinke, fourth place; the 1600 relay team of McDonald, Andrew Tundevold, Sinke and Jason Shoop, third place; and the 3200 relay team of Shoop, Brendan Wood, Malachi Payne and Cohen Burdick, fourth place.

While the Quincy Orioles did not have any event winners, there were still an number of athletes who earned a spot on their respective podium.

Junior Ashtyn Morris led the Quincy effort with a pair of medals in the throwing events, taking third place in the Shot Put with a throw of 42 feet, 1.5 inches and second place in the Discus with a throw of 128 feet, 8.5 inches, a personal best throw. Teammate Gabe Watson also took a medal in the Discus, finishing in third place with a throw of 120 feet, 9 inches.

Quincy also brought home a pair of medals in the Pole Vault as Corey Turner finished in third place with a jump to 10 feet, 0 inches while teammate Jachin Murray finished in fifth place with a vault of 10 feet, 0 inches. Turner earned the higher spot as he achieved the height in fewer attempt.

Also adding to the Quincy effort with a top six finish in their event was Noah Pearson, sixth place in the 400; the 800 relay team of Landen Kelley, Cameron Barry, Ethan Hollister and Noah Pearson, fifth place; the 1600 relay team of Bryce Bellamy, Cameron Barry, Landen Kelley and Noah Pearson, fifth place; and Ethan Hollister, sixth place in the Long Jump.

Both Union City and Quincy will be back in action this week as they continue their Big 8 conference track and field schedule. Union City will be back in action Wednesday when they host the Bronson Vikings and the Jonesville Comets in a double dual while Quincy will host the Reading Rangers on Wednesday for a Big 8 dual.

For full results of the Union City Track and Field invitational you can visit the event on athletic.net.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Quincy girls take 2nd at Union City Track Invite; Cronk named invite MVP; UC girls finish 3rd, boys finish 4th, Quincy takes 7th