Live from historic Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano collide in what’s being called the “biggest fight in women’s boxing history”!. A big fight feel permeates the Big Apple as Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor meet in a hotly anticipated main event bout. The two combatants will be the first female fighters to main event the big room at MSG. Taylor, the current undisputed lightweight champion of the world, enters the ring with a pristine 20-0 record (6 KOs), while Serrano, who’s collected nine major titles in seven different weight classes, is 42-1-1 (12 KOs). Which fighter will leave MSG with the unmistakable swagger of victory? We’re about to find out.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO