Kentucky Derby: When is the 2022 Run for the Roses?

By Mark Inabinett
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Post time for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 5:57 p.m. CDT, when it’s probable the maximum of 20 3-year-olds will participate in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in...

Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
WLKY.com

Great Balloon Race goes on as scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Balloon Race should go on as scheduled!. The launch is at 7 a.m. The balloons launch from Bowman Field. A "hare" balloon finds a site to lay out the target, and then the other balloons drop their marks there. So keep your eyes to...
Wave 3

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each. This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the Oaks.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner unveils picks

Classic Causeway is one of the latest additions to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field after initially pulling out following an 11th-place showing at the Florida Derby. Trainer Brian Lynch did an about-face, however, and ultimately chose to target the 148th Run for the Roses. Betting on a horse coming off a disappointing race is a difficult proposition, but it could also make for one of the most dramatic Kentucky Derby finishes in recent memory. Among the current 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Classic Causeway has the fastest career half-mile at 46.68 seconds. Cyberknife, who is 22-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, is next at 46.82, while Messier (6-1) is third at 46.84. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
WHIO Dayton

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
WLKY.com

Meet winners of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be difficult to script better weather for the Derby Marathon and miniMarathon as thousands of runners took off from the starting line. Here are the first place winners in each of the two races' categories. miniMarathon. Male winner: Jarrett Mattingly, 24, of New Haven,...
WHAS11

'I’ve been expecting big things', Kentucky Derby back to full capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions. After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday, raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more beneath the Twin Spires.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Clearwater family's horse, Zandon, to compete in the 2022 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A three-year-old thoroughbred horse owned by a Clearwater family will be racing in the storied Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Zandon, owned by Jeff Drown of Clearwater, was born in Kentucky and sired by a former Kentucky Derby entrant. Zandon qualified for the derby after his April 9 win of the $1 million Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.
WLKY.com

Trainer Brian Lynch preparing to compete in first Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trainer Brian Lynch is getting ready to compete in his first-ever Kentucky Derby. "It's the biggest race in the world," Lynch said. Lynch is the trainer for Derby contender Classic Causeway. Classic Causeway finished in last place (11th) in his last race, which was the Florida...
numberfire.com

Kentucky Oaks 148 Post Positions and Odds

Nest Installed as Morning-Line Favorite for Kentucky Oaks. The Todd Pletcher-trained Nest, winner of the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland, was made the tepid 5-2 favorite on the morning line after drawing post position No. 4 for the 148th edition of the Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs on May 6.
Outsider.com

Woodford Reserve 2022 Derby Bottle Artist Jaime Corum Talks About the Bourbon Bottle’s Creation Process

This year Jaime Corum was the artist behind the Woodford Reserve 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle and it is by far the best ever. There’s good reason for that, too. Corum, who spent her early life in Pineville, KY. After moving to Louisville, her love for horses blossomed. Outsider sat down and spoke with Corum about the process behind the bottle, her passion for horses, and more.
The Spun

NASCAR Has Postponed Sunday’s Race: Fans React

We’re going to have to wait at least one more day for the results of Sunday’s NASCAR race. Sunday’s race in Delaware has been postponed due to inclement weather. The race will resume on Monday at noon ET. There were only 78 completed laps before the rain...
AL.com

AL.com

