The Rutgers Women’s Basketball Big Board: Who will replace C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers?

Pat Hobbs has a pretty fascinating track record when it comes to his head coaching hires, the Rutgers athletic director having picked some strong resumes over the past few years.

And while the hiring of head football coach Greg Schiano was certainly a layup given Schiano’s previous stint here, there is no denying that Hobbs making hires such as baseball head coach Steve Owens and basketball head coach Steve Pikiell were absolutely massive moves.

Now with Saturday’s news that C. Vivian Stringer has retired , Hobbs has a hire that he simply must get right.

Stringer retires as a legend not just at Rutgers but also in college basketball. She amassed 1,055 wins along with two Final Four appearances under Stringer (2000, 2007).

In 2007, they were the NCAA Tournament runners-up.

Now Hobbs has to fill Stringer’s job, a head coach who cast a giant shadow upon the program.

A look at the candidates for the position and where Hobbs might turn for the next Rutgers women’s head coach.

Timothy Eatman (interim head coach)

Eatman is the candidate who probably has the most insider knowledge of the program, having been the acting head coach last year during Stringer's absence. Prior to Rutgers, his most recent experience as a head coach came as an interim head coach at Boston College during the 2011-12 season. The question is if Eatman is too closely linked to the program, especially if Hobbs is looking for some new ideas to come into the program.

Chelsea Newton (Texas A&M associate head coach)

A former standout at Rutgers who went on to have a successful career in the WNBA and overseas, Newton is easily the most intriguing name on the shortlist for this job. As a former player under Stringer, she spent the first six years of her coaching career at Rutgers before moving to Georgia. This past season, Georgia advanced to the SEC Championship Game and were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Newton is known as a tremendous recruiter. There is a strong belief that she is ready for a high-profile position like this one at Rutgers. She just joined Texas A&M as associate head coach this offseason.

Carlene Mitchell (CSUN head coach)

A former assistant at Rutgers under Stringer, Mitchell is known for being strong in the Xs and Os. During her time at Rutgers, the program made the NCAA Tournament nine straight seasons. Mitchell is also known as a solid recruiter and has strong WNBA experience as well that could make her a fascinating hire. Like Newton, this one might be a little tricky due to recent career news as Mitchell was just named head coach at California State University Northridge , where she served as interim head coach last year.

Chris Dailey (UConn women's assistant coach)

Programs have tried in the past to lure Dailey away from Storrs and it hasn't happened. This might be the job that could do it. A former standout at Rutgers who grew up nearby in East Brunswick, N.J., Dailey has earned a reputation as a tremendous assistant under Geno Auriemma. She joined Auriemma in 1985 and has served as head coach on several occasions, going 12-0 during that stretch. She is a tremendous recruiter and a savvy basketball mind. She hasn't left UConn or Auriemma when other programs have asked around in the past...but could this be the job?

Jamelle Elliott (UConn assistant)

With strong northeast ties, it is only a matter of time until Elliott returns to the sidelines as head coach. Having previously coached Cincinnatti for nearly a decade, Elliott has both the coaching credentials and the playing background as a former UConn standout to make her a very credible candidate for the position.

Lauren DeFalco (Seton Hall associate head coach)

Seton Hall made it to the WNIT championship last year and DeFalco is a major reason why. From East Brunswick and a former college player at Iona, DeFalco was promoted to associate head coach last year and has spent a decade with Seton Hall. She is known as being a good recruiter with local ties. Young and energetic, she is an under-the-radar candidate who has a big upside. The Pirates went 24-13 last season

1

1