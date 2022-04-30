ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs pick standout HBCU cornerback Joshua Williams in NFL Draft’s Round 4

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Chiefs had myriad options available to them entering the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But Kansas City stayed the course in Saturday’s fourth round, selecting a defensive player for the fifth time in six picks. At No. 135 overall, the Chiefs went with Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, Williams provides plenty of size at the position. The Historically Black Colleges and Universities product clocked a 4.53 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He also enjoyed a productive career at the Division II level, finishing his time at the HBCU in Fayetteville, North Carolina with 79 tackles, five interceptions and 22 pass breakups.

Small school, though? No worries, as far as the Chiefs are concerned.

“When you’re looking and you’re evaluating a player, you’ve got to make sure you focus on the individual and his traits,” Chiefs area scout David Hinson explained. “We’re looking for certain traits and abilities, not always the person they’re going against, because if you always try to measure on the person they’re going against, you don’t know if he’s fast, is he slow.

“But if I see the burst and acceleration, and I see the change of direction, that translates if you’re at Alabama or if you’re at Fayetteville State.”

Williams joins first-round pick Trent McDuffie as the newest additions to the Chiefs’ cornerback group, which includes L’jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker.

While the path to a starting job comes with obstacles, Williams is set up to compete for playing time and making a contribution during the regular season.

“I can’t wait,” Williams said. “The main thing I want to do is play football. All of this was great, the pre-draft process was cool, but now I can do what I like to do, which is play football.”

CHIEFS’ REMAINING DRAFT PICKS

