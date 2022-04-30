OSHP investigating fatal hit-skip crash in Ravenna

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash involving a car and a motorcycle that happened Friday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on State Route 82 near Cochran Road.

According to the OSHP, two riders on a Yamaha V-Star motorcycle were heading east on SR-82 when a 2016 Infinity Q50 heading in the same direction rear ended the bike, ejecting both riders.

The motorcycle's 29-year-old driver sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown from the scene by helicopter to University Hospitals in Twinsburg. His current condition is unknown.

The motorcycle's passenger, a 40-year-old female, was seriously injured and later died after being taken to the hospital in Twinsburg.

Authorities said the Infinity fled the scene following the crash but was later located after the 26-year-old driver crashed the vehicle again on Pioneer Trail.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and is being held in the Portage County Jail, troopers said. Alcohol is thought to have contributed to the crash.

The matter remains under investigation.

