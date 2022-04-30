Watch Paul McCartney Duet With John Lennon During Tour Opener

Photo: AFP

Paul McCartney 's Got Back tour opener in Spokane, Washington, was an emotional one.

“Well, we said we’d come back, and we got back,” Macca told the crowd during his first show since the start of the pandemic.. “And believe me,” he said. “We’re really happy to be back. I’m gonna take a moment for myself to drink it all in.”

The legendary singer-songwriter played a sprawling set packed with Beatles classics, Wings hits, and of course selections from his solo repertoire. The most remarkable moment came during the encore, when McCartney duetted with his late bandmate John Lennon on The Beatles' "I've Got a Feeling."

As Rolling Stone points out, McCartney said Jackson had texted him, “We can extract John’s voice, and he can sing with you. I said, ‘Oh, yeah!’”

He also honored George Harrison by playing his song "Something" on a ukulele that the late Beatle had given him. Watch both special moments and see Macca's career-spanning setlist below.

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Opener Set Lists

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Junior’s Farm”

“Letting Go”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Come On to Me”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Women and Wives”

“My Valentine”

“1985”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

“I’ve Just Seen a Face”

“In Spite of All the Danger”

“Love Me Do”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Queenie Eye”

“Lady Madonna”

“Fuh You”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite”

“Something”

“Ob La Di Ob La Da”

“You Never Give Me Your Money”

“She Came in Through the Bathroom Window”

“Get Back”

“Band on the Run

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore:

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Birthday”

“Helter Skelter”

“Golden Slumbers”/”Carry That Weight”/”The End"