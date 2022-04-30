ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Watch Paul McCartney Duet With John Lennon During Tour Opener

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Mab4_0fPEMXKq00
Photo: AFP

Paul McCartney 's Got Back tour opener in Spokane, Washington, was an emotional one.

“Well, we said we’d come back, and we got back,” Macca told the crowd during his first show since the start of the pandemic.. “And believe me,” he said. “We’re really happy to be back. I’m gonna take a moment for myself to drink it all in.”

The legendary singer-songwriter played a sprawling set packed with Beatles classics, Wings hits, and of course selections from his solo repertoire. The most remarkable moment came during the encore, when McCartney duetted with his late bandmate John Lennon on The Beatles' "I've Got a Feeling."

As Rolling Stone points out, McCartney said Jackson had texted him, “We can extract John’s voice, and he can sing with you. I said, ‘Oh, yeah!’”

He also honored George Harrison by playing his song "Something" on a ukulele that the late Beatle had given him. Watch both special moments and see Macca's career-spanning setlist below.

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Opener Set Lists

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Junior’s Farm”

“Letting Go”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Come On to Me”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Women and Wives”

“My Valentine”

“1985”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

“I’ve Just Seen a Face”

“In Spite of All the Danger”

“Love Me Do”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Queenie Eye”

“Lady Madonna”

“Fuh You”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite”

“Something”

“Ob La Di Ob La Da”

“You Never Give Me Your Money”

“She Came in Through the Bathroom Window”

“Get Back”

“Band on the Run

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore:

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Birthday”

“Helter Skelter”

“Golden Slumbers”/”Carry That Weight”/”The End"

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Wife Nancy Shevell, Go Hiking After Reunion Dinner With Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had some fun in the sun, when they went for a casual hike in Los Angeles on Thursday April 21. The 79-year-old singer carried a big walking stick while he and Nancy, 62, went to stroll through nature, alongside their dog. The hike came just days after Paul and Nancy were seen out to dinner with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 81, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

See John Lennon’s son sing ‘Imagine’ for the 1st time after vowing to never perform it

Julian Lennon once vowed to never perform his late father John Lennon's song "Imagine," but the war in Ukraine led him to make an exception to that promise. The 59-year-old singer sang a stunning rendition of the song as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, which is working to raise money for the embattled country amid Russia's brutal war. Lennon was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Flashback: Lennon & McCartney’s Final Meeting

It was 46 years ago Sunday (April 24th, 1976) that John Lennon and Paul McCartney last saw each other. Over the course of the previous two years, relations between the two chief Beatles had warmed considerably, with the pair spending time together both in Los Angeles and in Manhattan. Prior to returning to Yoko Ono after their infamous 14-month separation, in early 1975, Lennon was planning to travel to New Orleans to record with McCartney, who was then working on Wings' Venus And Mars album. Paul and Linda McCartney had last visited the Lennon's at their apartment in the Dakota apartments around Christmas, 1975.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#The Beatles#Wings
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson's one-in-a-million voice still soars on her best solo album yet

There are plenty of rock singers still going in their seventies, but only a few who can still hit the notes as they did in their youth. Among that rare breed are Sammy Hagar, now 74, who sounded great on his 2021 tour with The Circle; Klaus Meine, 73, who rolls back the years on the new Scorpions album Rock Believer; and Ann Wilson, a mere 71, whose voice still has all the power and beauty that lit up every classic Heart song in the 70s and 80s, from hard rock ball-breaker Barracuda to supreme power ballad Alone.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Paul McCartney Reveals George Harrison Scolded Him During The Beatles’ Trip To India

In 1968, two years before their split, The Beatles traveled to India for a retreat at Rishikesh at the invitation of the leader of the Transcendental Meditation movement; they had different experiences during their three-month stay. The retreat turned out to be a significant one in The Beatle’s life as Paul McCartney was able to write 48 songs, and which majority of the songs ended up in the ‘White’ Album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Dolly Parton changes tune on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will 'accept gracefully' if inducted

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, please don't take Dolly Parton's nomination — because she's now ready to accept it. After previously expressing a desire to remove herself from the hall's 2022 nomination process, the country superstar told NPR in a new interview that she has changed her tune and will allow herself to be inducted this year if enough people vote for her.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy