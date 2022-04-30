ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Headlined by Graham-Kapowsin QB Joshua Wood, National Football Foundation handing out top awards in Tacoma/Pierce County

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 2 days ago

Joshua Wood, the talented Graham-Kapowsin quarterback and reigning Gatorade state player of the year, is up for another well-deserved honor.

After a two-year absence, the Tacoma/Pierce County chapter of the National Football Foundation will holds its awards ceremony Sunday afternoon at Curtis High School.

The NFF chapter will recognize the six finalists for high school football "back" of the year and lineman of the year.

Back finalists include Charles Wright's Ben Brink, Sumner's Bo Carlson, Bonney Lake's Connor Goff, Steilacoom's Cole Miller, Gig Harbor's Cole Rushforth and Wood.

Lineman finalists including Eatonville's David Ausmus, Graham-Kapowsin's Joshua Holder, Curtis' Matthew Janicki, Stadium's Owen Johnson, Fife's Jacob Keeney and Emerald Ridge's Nick Weber.

Other awards that will be presented are high school coach of the year, assistant coach of the year and a lifetime-in-officiating honor.

Kasen Williams, the former Skyline High School and University of Washington standout who played for the Seattle Seahawks, is the keynote speaker.

Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
