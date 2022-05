The Blue Jackets didn't achieve the ultimate goal this season, but they did complete the immediate steps they needed to take to compete for sport's best prize. That's the opinion of general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who spoke to the media Monday in his season wrap-up press conference. A Columbus squad that was almost universally picked to finish last in the Metropolitan Division instead battled for a playoff spot until March and finished 37-38-7, not good enough to make the playoffs but something that gives the team a fair amount of hope going into the offseason.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO