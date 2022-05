After taking care of business against their respective opponents in the first round, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a chance to advance to the conference finals. The Heat took down the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round, while the Sixers dispatched the Toronto Raptors in six games. This will be the first postseason meeting between Miami and Philadelphia since 2018 when the Sixers bested the Heat in five games in the first round.

