Byne students bring historical characters to life

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher
 2 days ago
ALBANY — There was all manner of famous people in the Byne Christian School Gymnasium Thursday morning, from Shakespeare to Rembrandt to Albert Einstein to Chipper Jones.

These icons of history, portrayed by Byne students, were part of the school’s annual Faces of History program, one of three schoolwide events held each year in which the Christian school’s “grammar level” and “logic and rhetoric level” students integrate historical data with Biblical and literary skills to present one of the area’s most unique educational opportunities.

“Each of the students picks a character from different historical periods worthy of being discussed, and they research the significant events of that character’s life,” Byne Headmaster Cory Wise said of the Faces of History program. “In that way, the students are able to integrate the things they have learned while portraying these characters.

“It’s fun, but it can turn into organized chaos.”

During Faces of History, upperclassmen (logic and rhetoric-level students) first portray their characters, passing along information when individuals (parents, teachers, administrators, visitors) “push the button” adjacent to their spot in the gym. Like a museum display, the character “comes to life,” telling visitors interesting facts about themselves, facts that are historically and biblically significant.

Later in the morning, it’s the younger kids’ (grammar-level) turn to bring their characters to life.

“This gives the students the opportunity to present a little history and a little Biblical history,” K4-K5 teacher Tykisha Thompson said.

“Events like this are stepping stones for the students; they add on a little more knowledge each year.

“It’s also something that the kids love doing.”

The other schoolwide events Byne students participate in each year are a Science Fair and World Day, in which students collect information about different countries of the world.

