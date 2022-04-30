ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DaBaby Charged With Felony Battery After Alleged Assault During Video Shoot

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fvLx_0fPELwAg00
Photo: Getty Images

DaBaby has been charged with felony battery over an alleged incident that occurred in December.

The rapper allegedly beat property manager Gary Pagar during a music video shoot at his rental property in Los Angeles, according to TMZ . In the lawsuit, Pagar said he sustained serious injuries after trying to shut down the video shoot at the California mansion.

DaBaby rented Pagar's property for one week in December to shoot a music video. The two agreed to limit the number of guests to 12 people, Pagar said, but the property manager found over 40 people in the mansion when he visited on December 2. In an effort to shut down the video shoot, Pagar was assaulted by someone on the raper's crew, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ .

DaBaby allegedly punched Pagar , knocking out his tooth, according to the lawsuit.

Another man, Thankgod Awute , was also charged with felony robbery in the incident. Prosecutors allege he participated in the assault before stealing Pagar's phone to stop him from calling the police.

News of the rapper's charges comes days after new footage of DaBaby's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old at a Walmart in North Carolina . His legal team says the video supports the rapper's act of self defense .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Footage Of DaBaby’s Fatal Wal-Mart Shooting Surfaces

Click here to read the full article. Footage from the fatal 2018 Wal-Mart shooting involving DaBaby has surfaced, which some say disputes the rapper’s previous claims of self-defense. The clip, which was revealed on Sunday evening (April 24) by Rolling Stone, shows DaBaby being encountered by two men, Henry Douglas and Jaylin Craig, before a scuffle ensues between DaBaby and Douglas. DaBaby’s girlfriend at the time, Mariah Osbourne, is also captured in the clip, as she appears to confront Craig in an aggressive manner. From there, the camera angle shifts, after which DaBaby is seen firing a handgun, however, it’s unclear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Stabbing One Of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mothers

Houston, TX – Yaya Mayweather and her legal team reportedly appeared in a Houston courtroom on Wednesday (April 13) where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was arrested in 2020 for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Music Video#Violent Crime#Dababy Charged#Tmz
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson explains why he punched man on airplane

Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane Wednesday night, and the former heavyweight champion says the flurry of punches came in response to both verbal and physical harassment. Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy