ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Teleflex Reports First Quarter Financial Results And Full Year Outlook

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) recently announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 27, 2022. Revenues of $641.7 million, up 1.2% year-over-year; up 3.2% on a constant currency basis. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.63, compared to $1.58 in the prior year...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

AbbVie's stock is down 3% after missing on revenue in the first quarter of 2022

An earlier version of this report incorrectly listed Rinvoq's revenue. The drug generated $465 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022. were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company missed on revenue in the first quarter of the year. AbbVie had earnings of $4.5 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, up from $3.5 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.16. The FactSet consensus was $3.14. The company said it had revenue of $13.5 billion for the quarter, up from $13.0 billion, against a FactSet consensus of $13.6 billion. Top-performing products included eczema treatment Rinvoq (up 53.6% to $465 million), its aesthetics franchise, which includes Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm (up 20.% to $1.3 billion), and psoriasis treatment Skyrizi (up 63.7% to $940 million). However, sales of Humira, its top-selling drug, fell 2.7% to $4.7 billion, as did sales of lymphoma treatment Imbruvica, which came in at $1.1 billion. AbbVie updated its guidance for adjusted EPS for 2022, saying it now expects $13.92 to $14.12 instead of $14.00 - $14.20. The company's stock has gained 15.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teleflex Incorporated#Foreign Currency#Teleflex Reports#Tfx#Eps#Company
Benzinga

A Preview Of Viper Energy Partners's Earnings

Viper Energy Partners VNOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viper Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Phillips 66 Beats Profit Estimates, to Resume Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

A tumbling stock market is the perfect time to put your money to work. Considering their long-term outlooks, these stocks are historically cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q1 Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 51.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why These Ford Analysts Are Concerned About Dearborn's Outlook

“Ford now expects commodity headwinds of $4B y/y vs. $1.5B-2B prior. Ford largely expecting pricing to offset these incremental costs,” Langan wrote in a note. “While N America was weak in Q1, it is expected to recover as F-Series supply issues have been addressed, and there are 53K partially assembled vehicles in inventory waiting chips,” he added.
DEARBORN, MI
Benzinga

Marathon Petroleum's Earnings Outlook

Marathon Petroleum MPC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Marathon Petroleum will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. Marathon Petroleum bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Saia latest trucking company with record Q1; more terminal openings ahead

Saia kicked off a year in which it expects to grow by as many as 15 new terminals with first-quarter earnings that set several records, and with an outlook toward the balance of 2022 that sees the strong freight market mostly continuing. In a quarter in which numerous truckload and...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

EZ Rankings Launches SEO Packages Befitting for All Industries

WEST CHESTER, PA — For over 12 years, EZ Rankings has been offering SEO services to clients. With the changing scene, EZ Rankings has made it a point to keep up. The firm follows the most up-to-date, effective procedures that are more likely to provide clients with positive outcomes.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials's Earnings: A Preview

Martin Marietta Materials MLM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Martin Marietta Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68. Martin Marietta Materials bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest Power Electronic Component Technologies at PCIM Europe 2022

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced its product lineup for PCIM Europe 2022, a trade fair and conference for power electronics, intelligent drive technology, renewable energy, and energy management. The upcoming event will be held May 10-12 at the Messe Nuremberg, Germany, where Vishay will present its latest industry-leading passive component, diode, MOSFET, and power IC technologies, which are paving the way for innovation in today’s fastest growing markets, including e-mobility, Industry 4.0, 5G, and IoT. Vishay will exhibit in Hall 9, Booth 208.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy