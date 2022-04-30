ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Holland’s Bikes & Beyond – Renting E-Bikes, Surreys, Cruisers & More!

By Coronado Ferry Landing
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O38O0_0fPELeWq00

Holland’s Bikes & Beyond is a Ferry Landing staple. The sister business of Holland’s Bicycles on Orange Ave in downtown Coronado garners a following of tourists and locals alike. Nelson Young shares, “Tourists are certainly the bulk of our customers but we do have local customers and/or their visitors fairly regularly as well.”

Holland’s Bicycles promotes itself, “since 1924, we’ve been dedicated to providing all cyclists with exceptional service to go along with our fantastic selection of bikes, apparel, and accessories. We can’t wait to help you plan your next cycling adventure.” Purchasing Bikes and Beyond in 2018 allowed them to expand their rental services and continue their top notch customer service across Coronado.

The current fleet of rentable bicycles at Bikes & Beyond runs the gamut. “We have everything from child seats and trailers to kids bikes, cruisers, tandems, hybrid bikes, adult trikes, and electric bikes, as well as the multi seater surreys.” While surreys are what Bikes & Beyond is best known for, Nelson adds that the rise in popularity of electric bikes (e-bikes) has incentivized Bikes & Beyond to increase their current e-bike fleet to meet demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423EUC_0fPELeWq00
A Holland’s Bikes and Beyond Rental E-bike

As for renting out bicycles during the summer, Nelson warns it gets pretty busy all summer long – especially on holidays. He explains, “We generally don’t take reservations. The efficiency of our team there makes for a very easy rental process. Rates start at $10 per hour for cruisers with discounts for extended rentals. We are open from 9:30 am to sunset 365 days a year.”

Located conveniently facing the west side parking lot, Nelson shares, “The Ferry Landing is a wonderful place for both locals and visitors to dine, shop or just relax and enjoy the views. Obviously the ferry bringing visitors back and forth all day everyday is a tremendous advantage for ALL the tenants at the Ferry Landing.”

1201 1st St #122, Coronado
Hollands Bicycles

The story Holland’s Bikes & Beyond – Renting E-Bikes, Surreys, Cruisers & More! appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Coronado Ferry Landing .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

Spring Bike Rodeos: Learning How to Ride for Safety

In partnership with the City of Coronado, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Coronado MainStreet, and Coronado Mobility Commission, the Coronado Unified School District recently offered three Spring Bike Rodeos for […] The story Spring Bike Rodeos: Learning How to Ride for Safety appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

E-Bikes – Stay Safe Out There (video)

  Electric bikes are the latest rage and sales are booming here in Coronado. They’re great fun, but they’re also more dangerous than regular bicycles. The city is holding three […] The story E-Bikes – Stay Safe Out There (video) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Brad Willis.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

City to Mark Bike Month in Coronado

The City of Coronado will celebrate National Bike Month by hosting activities throughout May, including a special screening and discussion of a City-produced video at the Coronado Historical Association in […] The story City to Mark Bike Month in Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Cars
Robb Report

This Stunning $36 Million San Diego Estate Has 39 Acres of Gardens and a Lakeside Pizza Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. More akin to a French chateau than a Southern California-style home, Villa Nafissa transports you to a bygone era — and that was always the goal. “The owner and current seller built the home in the late 1990s and wanted it to feel like it’s been there for centuries,” says the property’s listing agent Jerome Kerr-Jarrett of Hilton & Hyland. “It was just dirt when he bought the land with one singular pepper tree.” Listed for $35.8 million, the property, just 40 minutes north of San Diego, is located within the exclusive, guard-gated community of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing

  San Diego-born patisserie and bakery Le Parfait Paris is excited to announce their newest outpost, located in Coronado, opening today, April 12. Known for their award winning desserts, macarons, […] The story Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado’s Newest Business: AR Workshop!

  The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome its newest member, AR Workshop Coronado! On Wednesday, March 30th the business celebrated its ribbon cutting with friends, family, and […] The story Coronado’s Newest Business: AR Workshop! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Chamber of Commerce.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12

Did you know that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease? It’s true. If this disease touches your life, don’t miss the opportunity to become more […] The story Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Holland#Electric Bikes#Cruisers#Vehicles#Bikes Beyond#Surreys Cruisers More
The Coronado Times

Cays Park Master Plan Project Update

The Coronado Cays Park Master Plan is on the City Council agenda for Tuesday, April 19. The Council approved a contract modification in December for the City’s consultant on the […] The story Cays Park Master Plan Project Update appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Lynda Rutledge Shares Joy of Writing “West with Giraffes”

“Few true friends have I known and two were giraffes…” sets the tone for the historical, adventurous, and powerful best-selling novel West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. She was delighted […] The story Lynda Rutledge Shares Joy of Writing “West with Giraffes” appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Free Summer Shuttle Debuts May 27 with New Look

City leaders and sponsors of Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle program invite the community to the 2022 season kick-off event on Friday, May 27, where a colorful new bus wrap will […] The story Free Summer Shuttle Debuts May 27 with New Look appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
The Coronado Times

Real Estate: March 2022 Coronado Market Update

The Coronado real estate market update is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management services, please visit Coronado Shores Co. […] The story Real Estate: March 2022 Coronado Market Update appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Shores Co..
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Safe Harbor Coronado Presents “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety”

In partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a screening of the IndieFlix Film, Angst, on April 25th at 6:30 pm at the Coronado High School Theater. Following the screening, stay for a multidisciplinary panel discussion with professionals in the field who will answer questions and speak about their experiences in treating those with anxiety. For more information and ticket purchase go here.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

FOCUS Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Grant of $40,000 to a Non-Profit to help SD Children!

Written by Denise Donato-McConnell FOCUS Executive Vice President FOCUS is an all volunteer organization with the mission to assist in the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled and […] The story FOCUS Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Grant of $40,000 to a Non-Profit to help SD Children! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Coronado Times

100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24

Submitted by the Coronado Floral Association Celebrating 100 years, Coronado Flower Show is this weekend on April 23 & 24. The Coronado Floral Association is asking the community to go […] The story 100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Japanese Stake Experience Featuring Exclusive Japanese Seafood & A5 Wagyu Steak

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind dining experience with chef Sergio Jimenez on April 26th. Our Japanese Stake Experience menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes prepared with high-quality, unique ingredients from […] The story Japanese Stake Experience Featuring Exclusive Japanese Seafood & A5 Wagyu Steak appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Blue Bridge Hospitality.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvements Update

The contractor on the project to improve access and pedestrian mobility on the west side of Ocean Boulevard is beginning to work on multiple segments. This hopefully will increase productivity […] The story Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvements Update appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado

Submitted by Doris Besikof Recently I had two occasions to experience our community. The Flower Show:  Sunday afternoon, it was my honor to demonstrate painting at the Arts Booth. Since […] The story Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
338
Followers
378
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy