Sato finding new ways forward with Coyne

The Nascar Chevy teams were bested by both a Ford and Toyota during qualifying for the 2022 Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Next Gen Camaro ZL1, was the fastest Chevy, and will start third after posting a time of 55.552 seconds and a top speed of 159.631 mph around the “Monster Mile.” He’ll start behind the No. 17 Ford Mustang of Chris Buescher, who has the pole thanks to a time of 22.479 seconds, and the No. 11 Toyota TRD Camry of Denny Hamlin in second. Following Larson will be the No. 9 Camaro driven by Chase Elliott. The top five is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Mustang.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO