Sato finding new ways forward with Coyne

By Marshall Pruett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakuma Sato has been one of the better storylines this season after moving from the resource-rich Rahal Letterman Lanigan team to the more modest Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing outfit. The last two races have come with a few lumps in the No. 51 Honda, but if...

Autoweek.com

Mario Andretti Makes a Case for IndyCar to Bring Back the Triple Crown

While he’d love to see IndyCar hit a home run in trying to increase its at-track attendance and TV ratings, legendary driver Mario Andretti would settle for a triple instead. A Triple Crown, that is. In a wide-ranging conversation with Autoweek earlier this week, Andretti said he’d welcome the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Precautionary engine change for Rossi

The hard rearward crash suffered by Alexander Rossi in the second Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar session has led Honda Performance Development to call for a precautionary engine change in the No. 27 Andretti Autosport entry. With significant forces shot through the gearbox, the Andretti team wheeled out a spare transmission...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Barber Practice Results: April 29, 2022 (INDYCAR Series)

Indycar practice results from Barber Motorsports Park. Om Sunday, the Indycar Series will race the Grand Prix of Alabama. Today, the field unloaded at Barber Motorsports Park for a round of practice. View Barber practice times for the Indycar Series below. Barber: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 | Prac...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Takuma Sato
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain postpones NASCAR Cup race at Dover to Monday

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has the blueprint for how to win at Dover Motor Speedway on Mondays. Truex can win for the third time at the Monster Mile on the unconventional race day after rain stopped the action only 78 laps into the 400-mile race Sunday. Truex raced to his first NASCAR Cup win June 4, 2007, at Dover and 12 years later used another rainout to take the checkered flag on May 6, 2019.
DOVER, DE
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Names 1 Driver To Watch

Noah Gragson notched a $100,000 payday with a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. The JR Motorsports driver has now placed fourth or higher in seven of 10 Xfinity Series races this year, including two victories. Following Gragson’s latest performance, he discussed the possibility of...
MOTORSPORTS
#Indy 500#Racer
Racing News

Barber Starting Grid: May 2022 (Indycar Series)

Tomorrow, they’ll drop the green flag on the Grand Prix of Alabama. Today, the NTT Indycar Series drivers will roll to the 2.38-mile of Barber Motorsports Park for knockout qualifying. View the Barber starting grid for the Indycar Series below. Barber: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 | Prac...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rossi rewards Andretti crew’s rapid work with strong qualifying

The best way for a driver to reward their crew after a big crash is with a strong run in qualifying or the race, and that’s precisely what Alexander Rossi delivered for his No. 27 Andretti Autosport team. In fact, he rewarded his own crew, upper management and mechanics...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

TCR and GT4 "long term" for Michelin Pilot Challenge - Doonan

IMSA President John Doonan believes the sanctioning bodies’ Michelin Pilot Challenge series is on a good course for the long-term future with its combination of TCR and GT4-specification cars racing in the series together. The TCR class, specifically, is likely to be a long-term fixture of the IMSA paddock.
MOTORSPORTS
Honda
Motorsports
Sports
gmauthority.com

Nascar Chevy Teams Fall Short During April 2022 Dover Qualifying

The Nascar Chevy teams were bested by both a Ford and Toyota during qualifying for the 2022 Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Next Gen Camaro ZL1, was the fastest Chevy, and will start third after posting a time of 55.552 seconds and a top speed of 159.631 mph around the “Monster Mile.” He’ll start behind the No. 17 Ford Mustang of Chris Buescher, who has the pole thanks to a time of 22.479 seconds, and the No. 11 Toyota TRD Camry of Denny Hamlin in second. Following Larson will be the No. 9 Camaro driven by Chase Elliott. The top five is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Cindric fastest in hectic practice at Dover

Austin Cindric was fastest in an eventful NASCAR Cup series practice session at Dover Motor Speedway. Cindric, from Group A, laid down the fastest overall lap at 157.846 mph (22.807 seconds). AJ Allmendinger was second fastest at 157.805 mph, with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley third fastest at 157.694 mph.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Lundqvist holds off teammate Pedersen in wet Barber Indy Lights

Linus Lundqvist withstood a late-race charge by teammate Benjamin Pedersen and contact coming off the final turn to score a dominating Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires victory Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park. Swedish driver Lundqvist led the entire 45-minute race from the pole and held a strong lead for...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400: Top moments from Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Dover, Delaware on Sunday for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 to kick off the May racing schedule. Drivers are back on concrete this weekend at the track known as the "Monster Mile," which was won by Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman last season. Here are the...
DOVER, DE
racer.com

Heart of Racing looking to parlay IMSA GTD Long Beach success into Laguna Seca

The addition of the GTD PRO category in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship gave Heart of Racing the perfect opportunity to expand its team to a two-car effort. They were rewarded with victory for Alex Riberas and Ross Gunn in GTD PRO at Long Beach, although it might be argued that they backed into the victory with the bizarre Corvette/Pfaff Porsche lug nut incident. The No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 was in contention with a podium in hand and ready to seize upon the others’ misfortune.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Herta leads opening IndyCar practice at Barber

Andretti Autosport put the recent knowledge gained at a Barber Motorsports Park test to good use during the NTT IndyCar Series’ lone session on Friday at the Alabama road course. Andretti’s Colton Herta (1m6.5149s) led in the No. 26 Honda and had teammates Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean close...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

VIDEO: Friday Barber IndyCar report with Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta went fastest on Friday at Barber Motorsports Park and joins the end-of-day wrap up with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. He shares insights on the new tires being used by the NTT IndyCar Series field and the effects of testing at the circuit one month ago.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rowe takes second consecutive USF2000 victory at Barber

Myles Rowe bolstered his 2022 championship aspirations at Barber Motorsports Park this afternoon en route to his second consecutive victory in the first three rounds of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. The 21-year-old Pabst Racing driver claimed his first Cooper Tires Pole Award yesterday and has now moved into the championship lead, albeit equal in points with teammate Jace Denmark.
MOTORSPORTS

