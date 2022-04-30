ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Weaver Family Fun Day

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They will have Kona Ice serving up some sweet treats. They will also be hosting a disc golf tournament. Howell Event and Party Services will be bringing out some inflatables and games as well. Prizes will be given out and they look forward a great day for all ages.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun County Journal

5th Annual Ohatchee Band Spring Fling

On Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Located on the OHS band practice field. Join them for an evening of fun and games while supporting the awesome band!. The Ohatchee Band and Choir will be performing and are expecting another great turnout of vendors! Wristband and tickets will be sold. Vendors interested in setting up please call the band room at 256-741-4919 or see the Vendor Registration Form posted on their online event page.
OHATCHEE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Kiwanis Car Show in Oxford

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm come out to the Kiwanis Car Show at 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, and food trucks. All proceeds will go to local charities and scholarships. Things to do for the entire family! The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama serving the children of the world. The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama meets every Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center at 12:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Weaver, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Alpaca Yoga Day in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12P:00 pm relax your mind and body with an Alpaca Yoga Day at 6330 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206. The purpose of this event is for our community to have a gentle yoga practice outside and visit our award winning alpaca farm in Saks!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cinco De Bike-o At The Darkhorse

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022 join a Cinco De Bike-o night at the Darkhorse Saloon at 7:00 pm. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers come out to. 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them at the Darkhorse for Bike Night on Cinco De Mayo! The Darkhorse Saloon is family owned and family run! Military and Veterans welcome! Stop in for some of the best drink specials in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Farm Fest in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama Animal Company will be present pony rides and more. Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC is an Aquaponics farm and garden center in Anniston, Alabama.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

2022 Downtown Market Opening Day in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 come enjoy all the offerings of the 2022 Downtown Market! This event is hosted by the Anniston Downtown Market and held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub and is open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Find farm-fresh strawberries, all-natural raw honey, eggs, poultry, baked goods, canned goods, vegetable plant starters, cut flowers, handcrafted soaps and jewelry; Free Mother’s Day craft for kids; Live music; and more!
ANNISTON, AL
#Family Fun#Disc Golf#Local Events#Calhoun Journal#Splash Pad#Chef T#Kona Ice#Homesubscribe
Calhoun County Journal

Dragons Love Tacos at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

There are two days you can enjoy Dragons Love Tacos. May 7, 2022 or May 9, 2022. May 7 at 2:00 PMMay 9 at 6:00 PMPresented by Foothills Stage Company at the Oxford Performing Arts Center you can enjoy this fun entertainment.You know what Dragons really love? Tacos of course! A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ of what to serve to dragons to eat. Dragons love tacos, but if they accidentally eat spicy salsa…watch out!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 visit the Optimist Park for a Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Cycling Club at Optimist Park. Strawberry Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. The park behind 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272.
PIEDMONT, AL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Calhoun County Journal

Live Trivia at Struts of Oxford

Monday trivia at Struts of Oxford 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This weekly event is sponsored and hosted by North Alabama Trivia. Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts of Oxford every Monday for the popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts Hot Wings!!!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cutter’s Pizzeria of Oxford Celebrates Two Year Anniversary

Cutter’s Pizzeria opened its second location in Oxford April 29th, 2020. Cutter’s Pizzeria of Oxford opened as the Covid-19 pandemic began and the country began to shut down. At the time, Wise Guys Pizzeria was shutting down and Cutter’s Pizzeria bought their equipment and saved 4 Wise Guys employees from being laid off. Cutter’s Pizzeria hired 5 new employees with the expansion as many businesses were laying off employees.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

