ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hpuU_0fPEL0V900

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason.

On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo.

McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel.

McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead.

Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 9

Related
ESPN

Kentucky starter Keion Brooks Jr. becomes third Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Desmond Howard Is “Not A Fan” Of Current Transfer Portal Rules

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard has joined the growing list of outspoken opposers of the current NCAA transfer portal rules. “I’m just not a fan of the trajectory of college football right now. I do not like where it’s heading,” the former Michigan star said during ESPN’s NFL draft coverage on Saturday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Sage Steele Sues ESPN Over Alleged Suspension; Network Denies It

ESPN is contesting the narrative that it temporarily suspended anchor Sage Steele over her alleged criticism of former President Barack Obama and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. On Wednesday, ESPN was served with a lawsuit that alleged the network and parent Walt Disney Co. violated Steele’s First Amendment rights and Connecticut’s free speech protections in the aftermath of comments she made on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast in September.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mcadoo
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Nba#Recruiting#Nba Hall#Blue Steel#The Tar Heels
FanSided

Urban Meyer reportedly returning to one of his former jobs working in college football

After his failed tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is reportedly returning to one of his former jobs. Urban Meyer’s stint in the NFL did not go off well. After just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team fired him due to multiple controversies. Even with the nature of his firing, Meyer is reportedly being welcomed back to one of his former jobs.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Deion Sanders Lands First NFL Draft Pick: Fans React

Deion Sanders made history on Saturday. The Jackson State head football coach is a couple of years into his college football head coaching career. Sanders, who starred in the NFL, has made it a point of emphasis to get more HBCU players into the professional ranks. Saturday, he did it.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Duke makes unusual hire from rival school

Jon Scheyer is already moving differently than his predecessor Coach K did. 247 Sports reported on Friday that Duke has hired Jai Lucas, an assistant coach for rival Kentucky, to fill the last spot on Scheyer’s bench. The report adds that it marks the first time the Blue Devils have hired outside of the “Duke family” since the 1990s.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy