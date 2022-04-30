ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

By Ryan Schwartz
 2 days ago
The original gang is returning to The Circle.

Topher Grace , Laura Prepon , Wilmer Valderrama , Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show , reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned.

In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXqvq_0fPEKzvU00

The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia ( played by Shut Eye ‘s Callie Haverda ) is “visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

Season 1 began production in February and is set to consist of 10 episodes. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Grace currently stars as Tom on ABC’s Home Economics . His post- ’70s credits also include a starring role in Season 1 of NatGeo’s The Hot Zone , as well as episodes of Black Mirror, Drunk History, Get Shorty, The Muppets, The Twilight Zone and Workaholics .

Prepon most recently starred as Alex Vause on the Netflix drama Orange Is the New Black , which wrapped its seven-season run in 2019. Her resume also includes starring roles on ABC’s October Road and NBC’s Are You There, Chelsea? , as well as select episodes of Castle, House, How I Met Your Mother, In Plain Sight and Medium .

Valderrama can be seen on CBS’ NCIS , which was recently renewed for Season 20, and is currently prepping a Zorro remake for ABC. Previous credits also include Awake, From Dusk Till Dawn, Grey’s Anatomy, Minority Report and Raising Hope .

Kunis continues to voice Meg Griffin on Fox’s Family Guy , which is currently in its landmark 20th season. Guest spots on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and CBS’ Two and a Half Men (opposite real-life hubby Kutcher) aside, That ’90s Show will mark her first major on-screen TV gig since ’70s ended its eight-season run in 2006.

Kutcher, meanwhile, most recently headlined Netflix’s The Ranch , which currently stands as the streamer’s longest-running multi-camera sitcom (at 80 episodes). The series reunited him with ’70s costar Danny Masterson (Hyde), as well as Rupp, Smith and Valderrama (Fez), all of whom recurred. Prior to that, he returned to his sitcom roots as Charlie Sheen’s successor on CBS’ Two and a Half Men .

Are you looking forward to seeing the basement gang back together on That ’90s Show ? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.

