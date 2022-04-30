ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Eyes Lows

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago
In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Come Dance With Me this Friday rose to 2.5 million total viewers but dipped in the demo to a 0.2 rating.

Leading out of that, “bubble” drama Magnum P.I. (4.7 mil/0.3) and the recently renewed Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.3) both reported series lows all around — though the latter of course copped the night’s largest audience.

Leading out of The Blacklist (3.1 mil/0.2), which dipped to match its demo low, NBC’s Dateline (3.7 mil/0.5) led Friday in the demo.

Over on ABC, NFL Draft coverage averaged 1.9 mil/0.4, down sharply from Night 1.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Charmed (400K/0.1) rose to its second-largest audience of the season while fellow bubble drama Dynasty (250K/0.0) dropped some eyeballs… and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.4) was down a tick.

Richard Cuadras
1d ago

You used to be able to count on these show being on weekly during the season. Now they show 3 then none for a month then 7 then none. When you don’t have consistency the rating bounce.

Parris George
1d ago

Too much time between reruns and new episodes. After the Christmas break, you're lucky if you get 6 new episodes. It has gotten way out of hand.

Randy Johnson
1d ago

It's a great show.I too, loved the original, but also love this one as well!

