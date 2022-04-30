Eight pass alcohol compliance checks in St. Mary’s

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 10 businesses in Leonardtown. Eight of the businesses were found to be compliant, while two businesses failed to ask a minor for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on April 22, 2022, using an underage Sheriff’s Office Cadet, for the Leonardtown Luau event. The cadet wore personal clothes, carried no personal identification, and entered the store or restaurant to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage from the business in an effort to make an underage purchase.

Of the 10 businesses visited, eight were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet. Two businesses failed to ask for any identification and the cadet was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The Leonardtown businesses found to be in compliance were Antoinette’s Garden; Olde Town Pub, Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy; Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar; The Front Porch; The Rex; Centre Liquors, and Breton Bay Fine Wines & Liquors.

The two Leonardtown businesses found to be in violation were Brudergarten and Slice House .

Reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.

