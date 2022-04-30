Seahawks Fall to Penn State Harrisburg
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (12-13) dropped their first game of a three-game series with Penn State Harrisburg this afternoon (Apr. 29). The Seahawks fell to the Nittany Lions 13-2.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks and Nittany Lions traded runs in the beginning innings of the ball game. Penn State Harrisburg got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with the first two points of the game. The Seahawks responded with two runs of their own just a half-inning later. Derrick Booker blasted a two-run homer to deep left field to get the game back to even. The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were tied at two apiece after the first three innings of play.
- George Berbakos gave the Seahawks their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fourth after a double to left field that brought home Cole Tarleton . The Nittany Lions added three more runs of their own in the middle innings to take a 5-3 lead going into the seventh inning.
- Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they were unable to add any more points to their total. The Nittany Lions took a commanding lead thanks to a dominant eighth inning that saw them score seven runs. St. Mary’s was unable to put together a final push in the top of the ninth, as they ultimately fell 13-3.
Inside the Box Score
- Nate Brown paced the Seahawks in hits with two.
- Derrick Booker led the way for the Seahawks in RBIs thanks to a two-run homer in the top of the second inning.
- Tyson Johnson got the start for St. Mary’s, facing 35 batters and striking out three. Nick Testoni and Nate Sandridge made appearances in relief for the Seahawks squad.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 30 vs. Penn State Harrisburg (DH) | 12 PM & 2:30 PM
