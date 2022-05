At time of writing, the Yankees have the best record in the American League, as well as the league’s best run differential. Yes, the pitching has been outstanding, fifth in baseball in fWAR and K-BB%, but the lineup, which carried a certain miasma of mediocrity not that long ago, has also been one of the five or so most productive in the game. It’s the last day of the season’s first month, and it’s been a good one.

