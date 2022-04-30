Another gun stolen at Hopkins Airport: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of yet another gun stolen from a car at Hopkins Airport. And, multiple sources confirm, the latest case involved a gun stolen from the car of a TSA agent. This case happened last weekend. But, two weeks ago, the...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A Maryland man seemed to skip right past the barbecue and head straight to takeout when he brought home three pounds of bat meat from a recent trip from Ghana. The Germantown was stopped by agents at Washington Dulles International Airport on April 5, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on a north Columbus shooting at a store for its “Midweek Crime Special.” Police say a man went into the Ameristop Food Mart on Walford St. just before 7:00pm on April 17 trying to sell a pair of shoes to […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of stealing more than 1,100 catalytic converters was indicted on 42 additional charges this week. On March 4, Tommy Cox, of south Columbus was indicted on 32 felony counts including theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
AKRON, Ohio — Police say they have arrested a man who has confessed to a shooting in the North Hill neighborhood last weekend in which a man was wounded in the head. Dustin Fenwick, 31, is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to jail records. Fenwick was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a residence on Hazel Street in Akron.
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Eaton Boulevard. At 12:40 a.m. April 24, police were called to the parking lot of the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. At the scene, officers learned that a man, 42, of White Lake, Mich., had been dragged on the ground while partially in a car.
Operating a vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of a vehicle crash: Merrimak Drive. An Olmsted Township man, 38, was arrested at about 6 a.m. April 22 after he crashed his Hyundai Sonata on Merrimak, then walked away. A citizen driving to work called police after seeing the man...
Comments / 5