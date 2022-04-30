ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Forecast: Frost and Fire Possible

By Jim Rondenelli
 2 days ago
There is a chance of frost overnight but authorities say that there remains a risk of wildfires through the weekend. The National Weather Service says a Wildfire Spread Advisory for Central New York remains in effect. On April 30, 2022 the NWS says that humidity levels are expected to...

Wildfire Spread Advisory, Burn Ban in Effect

The National Weather Service is issuing a Wildfire Spread Advisory for Central New York on Friday. On April 29, 2022 the NWS says that humidity levels are expected to significantly "drop between 15 to 25 percent." Coupled with northwest winds of 10 to 20mph that may gust up to 30mph, the low humidity levels create conditions that are conducive to wildfires.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Warm weather, some weekend rain is possible

Today will be dry but the weekend humid increases the chance of rain. Our warming trend continues Friday, but overall it’s still going to be a decent day. The morning starts pleasant, but by the afternoon we’ll be in the mid 80s with
ENVIRONMENT
