Carrie Underwood to headline Stagecoach Festival in Indio

Carrie Underwood performs in Oklahoma in August 2021. | Photo courtesy of Lostshoe8/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Carrie Underwood will headline the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Saturday evening, following performers including Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Cody Jinks.

Doors will open at noon with the first performance from Ian Noe at the Palomino Stage beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Underwood is scheduled to perform at 9:50 p.m. on the Mane Stage and the night will end with a performance by Orville Peck on the Palomino Stage at 11:20 p.m.

Underwood shared her guitar with Twitter on Wednesday in anticipation for her performance. “‘Does your guitar have tail lights? Mine does!” Underwood said.

Thomas Rhett took over the Mane Stage on Friday and Breland ended the night at the Palomino stage. Luke Combs will headline Sunday, following performers including The Black Crowes, Cody Johnson and Smokey Robinson.

Organizers have banned “divisive symbols, including, without limitation, Confederate flags and racially disparaging or other inappropriate imagery/public displays,” from this year’s festival.

The festival’s code of conduct declares, “Stagecoach provides an inclusive environment and rejects divisive symbols. The Confederate flag and related imagery are prohibited on the festival grounds and in The Resort. This prohibition applies to people, clothing, and vehicles. Access will be denied to anyone who does not cooperate with this rule.

“An individual participating in this behavior may be IMMEDIATELY removed from the venue site and festival wristband revoked. Vehicle will be ejected from the property. Offender may be arrested. No refund will be issued if ejected.”