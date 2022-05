Three out of four tech workers plan to return to the office in some form this year. But many are worried about the health implications of doing so. More than 70% of tech workers told Qualtrics in late February they were nervous about precautions like mask mandates ending, compared to 59% of workers across industries. Seventy-seven percent of tech workers still support vaccine mandates — significantly more than government workers (52%) or even healthcare workers (53%).

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO