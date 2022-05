LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. This post contains the updated scores for the SwimSwam Pick’ems contest on and through day 4 of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. Below, you’ll find two tables, one of which displays the scores from day 4 of the meet, and other of which will show scores from day 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the overall total scores through this point in the meet.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO