Patriots Draft Cornerback Jack Jones In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were back at work on Saturday afternoon, selecting cornerback Jack Jones out of Arizona State.

Jones originally went to USC, playing for the Trojans in 2017, but he was dismissed from the school in 2018. Last season in 11 games, he recorded 41 total tackles (2.5 for a loss) with a sack and three interceptions, returning one of those picks for a touchdown.

In his lone season with USC, he picked off four passes, and he also recorded three interceptions in his first year at ASU in 2019.

At 5-foot-11, 171 pounds, Jones is now the lightest player on the Patriots’ roster.

Jones is the Patriots’ fourth pick of 2022, following guard Cole Strange in the first round, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round, and cornerback/returner Marcus Jones in the third round.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
