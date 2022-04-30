ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

By GABRIEL BOUYS
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2L1l_0fPEJ0ZZ00
Rodrygo (C) scored twice to help secure the Spanish title for Real Madrid /AFP

Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European leagues.

Needing just one point from their last five games, Madrid struck twice through Rodrygo in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu before goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.

Madrid moved 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four matches to play. Barcelona have a game in hand but are 18 points adrift.

"It's the first time I've won a title at the Bernabeu, the atmosphere is really something special," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"If I was crying (at the final whistle), it's because I'm happy."

Given they have been top since November, it was no surprise that Madrid won a league they have dominated for months, but dips in form from Barcelona and Sevilla offered the chance for an early coronation.

With La Liga wrapped up, Madrid can turn their full attention to the second leg of their semi-final at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, when they will need to overturn a 4-3 loss from the opening game to advance to another European final.

"Winning La Liga is special," midfielder Luka Modric told Real Madrid TV, as he paid tribute to the fans who were unable to watch the club win the title in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We played a great match, the atmosphere was incredible and we hope to repeat that Wednesday."

It is the earliest Madrid have clinched the trophy since they won it with four games to spare in 1989-90.

"It's the first time we've won it with as many games to go, that means a lot. We've had an incredible season and now we want to celebrate that a bit," said Modric.

Ancelotti rested Benzema and Vinicius Junior from the start for the visit of Espanyol, and Rodrygo seized his chance with two goals late in the first half.

He combined with fellow Brazilian Marcelo to put Madrid ahead on 33 minutes as he steered into the far corner for only his second league goal this campaign.

Mariano Diaz, handed a rare start in attack, then won the ball deep in Espanyol territory and Rodrygo rolled in a second with a clinical finish past goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Eduardo Camavinga played in Asensio to slam in a third for Madrid on the counter on 55 minutes, with Modric then making way for Toni Kroos and Benzema replacing Casemiro on the hour.

Benzema notched his 42nd goal in as many games this season across all competitions to seal a runaway triumph for Madrid on a historic day for Ancelotti.

The Italian, who returned last June for a second spell with Madrid, won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spanish#35th La Liga#European#Real Madrid Tv
ESPN

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong part of Barcelona plans - Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says Frenkie de Jong remains a key part of his long-term plans despite reports linking the midfielder with a summer move away from Camp Nou. Manchester United have been strongly credited with an interest in De Jong following the appointment of Erik ten Hag, his former boss at Ajax, while Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also been linked.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol. The supporters started gathering around the central...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Barcelona ends losing run, champion Madrid preps for City

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While Real Madrid's players went back to training after celebrating the club's latest Spanish league title, Barcelona had a peace offering for its fans by ending an embarrassing losing streak at Camp Nou on Sunday. Goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets in each half...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Relegation-threatened Cagliari fires coach Mazzarri

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cagliari fired coach Walter Mazzarri with three crucial matches remaining in Serie A for the Sardinian club. The move was confirmed in a brief statement on Cagliari’s website. In 17th place, Cagliari has lost seven of its last eight matches and is hovering...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Arsenal facing competition from Bayern Munich for La Liga flop

Bayern Munich has become interested in Arsenal transfer target, Luka Jovic. The Serbian is almost certainly leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season, having struggled to make an impact at the La Liga side since 2019. He is now one player that they want to ship out and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

TV Pundit makes a very bold claim about Juventus this season

Former Italian defender, Massimo Brambati claims Juventus’ season was set up to be a disaster from the beginning. The Bianconeri are enduring one of their worst campaigns in recent times and many fans expected more. The club sacked Andrea Pirlo after he won two trophies, so everyone naturally expected...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Atlético Madrid Is Expressing Interest in Paris SG’s €25M Outcast

This past summer, Paris Saint-Germain opted to let their forward Pablo Sarabia depart for Sporting CP on loan in Portugal for more playing time. The 29-year-old has found success with the Portuguese giants, scoring 18 goals and recording nine assists. Although Sarabia won’t be staying in Lisbon due to the finances, his form has caught the eye of other clubs.
UEFA
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Carlo Ancelotti's achievements speak for themselves and his latest title triumph with Real Madrid puts him in a league of his own... he has earned his place at the top; no-one stays lucky for this long!

It's not his style to say: 'I wouldn't say I was the best manager in the business but I was in the top one', but Carlo Ancelotti's achievements speak for themselves. He may never have done it with a smaller club as the great Brian Clough - author of that masterful summing up of his own ability - did with Derby and Nottingham Forest, but Ancelotti's latest piece of silverware puts him in a league of his own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy