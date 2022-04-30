ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Draft Running Back Pierre Strong Jr. From South Dakota State

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots went back to offense for their fifth pick of the 2022 draft, selecting running back Pierre Strong Jr. out of South Dakota State in the fourth round.

Strong rushed for 1,673 yards on 240 attempts last season (7.0 YPC) with 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 150 yards. He topped 1,000 yards in three seasons at South Dakota State, rushing for 4,495 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Strong rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the FCS National Championship Game, albeit in a losing effort for the Jackrabbits.

Strong is 5-foot-11 and 207 pounds. He joins a backfield with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Harris.

Strong was the fifth pick of the draft for the Patriots, joining guard Cole Strange, receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback/returner Marcus Jones, and cornerback Jack Jones.

