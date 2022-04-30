Patriots Draft Quarterback Bailey Zappe In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots spent their third selection of the fourth round — No. 137 overall — on quarterback Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky.

Zappe completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 5,967 yards (8.7 yards per attempt), with an absurd 62 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions last year for the Hilltoppers.

Zappe led the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Last season, Zappe had a seven-touchdown day against Tennessee-Martin, a pair of six-touchdown days (against Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State), and three five-touchdowns games (against Old Dominion, Rice, and UTSA).

He also set the all-time single season records in both categories, besting Joe Burrow’s record of 60 touchdowns and B.J. Symons’ record of 5,833 passing yards.

Zappe, who previously played at Houston Baptist, also had the highest Wonderlic score among quarterback prospects this year.

Zappe’s a bit short, at 6-foot-1, but his selection would seemingly put him firmly in the mix to fight for the backup QB job in New England. With Mac Jones as the starter, veteran Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are also currently on the roster.

Zappe joins cornerback Jack Jones and running back Pierre Strong as third-round picks of the Patriots this year.