ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Patriots Draft Quarterback Bailey Zappe In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016m8y_0fPEIy7B00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots spent their third selection of the fourth round — No. 137 overall — on quarterback Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky.

Zappe completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 5,967 yards (8.7 yards per attempt), with an absurd 62 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions last year for the Hilltoppers.

Zappe led the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Last season, Zappe had a seven-touchdown day against Tennessee-Martin, a pair of six-touchdown days (against Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State), and three five-touchdowns games (against Old Dominion, Rice, and UTSA).

He also set the all-time single season records in both categories, besting Joe Burrow’s record of 60 touchdowns and B.J. Symons’ record of 5,833 passing yards.

Zappe, who previously played at Houston Baptist, also had the highest Wonderlic score among quarterback prospects this year.

Zappe’s a bit short, at 6-foot-1, but his selection would seemingly put him firmly in the mix to fight for the backup QB job in New England. With Mac Jones as the starter, veteran Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are also currently on the roster.

Zappe joins cornerback Jack Jones and running back Pierre Strong as third-round picks of the Patriots this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Saturday Night

After taking Liberty star Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans’ quarterback room became a bit crowded. The AFC South franchise released a veteran quarterback on Saturday night, as a result. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have released veteran quarterback...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Trade Up For Wide Receiver: Fans React

On Friday night, the New England Patriots made their second trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. During Round 1, the Patriots traded back from No. 21 to No. 29, amassing picks along the way. Tonight, the Chiefs returned the favor by dropping back from No. 50 to No. 54.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jack Jones
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Draft#American Football#Hilltoppers#Tennessee Martin#Old Dominion#Utsa#Houston Baptist#Wonderlic
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Dante Scarnecchia defends Patriots after unusual Cole Strange pick

The New England Patriots may have made some solid additions on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the success of this class will be largely determined by the performance of first-round pick Cole Strange. The Chattanooga lineman was widely regarded as a third or fourth-round talent across the league before being picked No. 29 overall.
NFL
The Spun

Emily Mayfield Has Message For Baker After Oklahoma Visit

Last weekend, Baker Mayfield made a triumphant return to Oklahoma where he was being honored. The Sooners created a statue of Baker that will go into the school’s Heisman Park. While the statue may not have looked exactly like him, it was still an incredible moment for the former college football star quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy