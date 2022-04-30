ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft grades, tracker: Analysis of each fourth-round selection from Cade Otton to Chigoziem Okonkwo

By Chris Trapasso
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know what I think of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft? You can follow along below throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 4 picks as well as the other three rounds below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout...

ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Dotson's draft night included texting Wentz, FaceTiming Parsons

Jahan Dotson was streaming Game 6 of the Phoenix Suns-New Orleans Pelicans playoff series Thursday night when he got the call from Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. That phone conversation was the first of many for the wide receiver that evening. Shortly after Dotson -- who Washington selected 16th overall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA

