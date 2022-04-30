ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Chris Buescher claims first career Cup pole at Dover Motor Speedway

By Zach Sturniolo
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. — Chris Buescher posted the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. Buescher’s lap of 160.149 mph in the second round of qualifying Saturday...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Dover Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Dover, Delaware. Now, the field rolls to the 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Dover Menu. ARCA:...
fordauthority.com

Buescher Earns Cup Series Pole At Dover In No. 17 Nascar Mustang

Chris Buescher, the man behind the wheel of the No. 17 Nascar Mustang, earned the pole position during qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 Cup Series race. Buescher got around the “Monster Mile” in just 22.479 seconds, posting a top speed of 160.149 mph. His impressive time puts Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing on the pole for the first time in its Cup Series efforts.
Kingsport Times-News

Bayston holds off Larson in Sprint Car feature at Bristol Bash

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Spencer Bayston held off defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to win Saturday night’s Sprint Car feature in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. Bayston, considered a rookie despite winning two races last season, led flag to flag over the 25-lap race in his black No. 5 machine.
WJHL

World of Outlaws Bristol Bash kicks off with wins for Schuchart, Davenport

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of drivers competed in two separate divisions on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt on Friday night. Logan Schuchart led every single lap of the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race to claim a victory. It was Schuchart’s 31st career victory and his first ever at the World’s Fastest […]
FOX Sports

NASCAR race at Dover postponed to Monday due to rain

DOVER, Del. — With rain halting the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after just 78 laps Sunday and not enough daylight to continue after it stopped, NASCAR will resume the race Monday afternoon. The 400-lap event will resume at noon ET on FS1. Kyle Larson was...
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Names 1 Driver To Watch

Noah Gragson notched a $100,000 payday with a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. The JR Motorsports driver has now placed fourth or higher in seven of 10 Xfinity Series races this year, including two victories. Following Gragson’s latest performance, he discussed the possibility of...
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Earn Strong, Eighth-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway. “I thought our Whelen Chevrolet was okay to start the race, and kept improving throughout the day. Our car drove decent, but we were free all day and it took a little too long for us to make the adjustments we needed. Our Chevy was really good by the end of the race. I feel like the cars that finished ahead of us were moving around as much as we were. We made improvements to run inside the top 10 all day like we did, which was nice to do after having four bad weeks. We’re headed in the right direction as a team, and I’m confident everyone at RCR will go to work and find some more speed.”
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. among key players in silly season

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Busch certainly got the buzz of "silly season" going a week ago, but the constant chatter typically starts in May. Check the calendar: It’s now May. Teams (and sometimes drivers) often have to make decisions about the future in May or June. With the Memorial Day race weekend in Charlotte, that's around the time when key meetings often take place in planning for 2023.
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway marks the first and only trip to the one-mile oval for the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Dover, guaranteed two dates on the schedule for nearly 50 years, was reduced to one race starting in 2021 as the now-former track owners transferred its second date to newly-renovated Nashville Superspeedway.
theScore

Chase Elliott wins DuraMAX Drydene 500 at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chase Elliott snapped a 26-race winless streak when the 2020 NASCAR champion pulled away down the stretch to win the Cup Series race on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott, who led the final 53 laps, won his 14th career Cup race and gave Hendrick...
