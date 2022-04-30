Chris Buescher claims first career Cup pole at Dover Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Earn Strong, Eighth-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway. “I thought our Whelen Chevrolet was okay to start the race, and kept improving throughout the day. Our car drove decent, but we were free all day and it took a little too long for us to make the adjustments we needed. Our Chevy was really good by the end of the race. I feel like the cars that finished ahead of us were moving around as much as we were. We made improvements to run inside the top 10 all day like we did, which was nice to do after having four bad weeks. We’re headed in the right direction as a team, and I’m confident everyone at RCR will go to work and find some more speed.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO