Inglewood, CA

2022 NFL Draft: Isaiah Spiller selected 123rd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

It took longer than anticipated, but the wait is over, as Isaiah Spiller finally knows his NFL destination as he was selected with the 123rd overall pick in the 4th round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Spiller, considered by most in the media to be a top 3-5 running back in the 2022 draft class, was getting first round buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft , watched more than a handful of runners go off the board before it was his turn.

We don’t know what the reasoning is for the slide, but we know that Spiller brings his ability to carry a full workload on the ground and be a weapon in the passing game to his new team , and he will make an impact immediately.

The Aggies runner will surely have a chip on his shoulder as he enters the league, and it shouldn’t take long for the league to discover its mistake in letting the Chargers get such a playmaker so late in the draft.

