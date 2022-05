KANSAS CITY — The Yankees’ nine-game winning streak is the best in the majors this season. They have to use it as a battering ram and not as a cushion. Because on Monday, they will start a three-game set against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, as unfriendly a place to the Yankees as any in the league when Toronto fans have a reason to care.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO