ASICS Casts The GEL-Kayano 14 In “Cream” And “Pure Silver”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a couple years ago that ASICS dialed the clock all the way back to the GEL-Kayano 14. And while newer, more advanced models have appeared since then, the retro silhouette continues to surface...

sneakernews.com

Footwear News

Inside Nike’s Journey Into Circular Design With the ISPA Link and Link Axis Sneakers Made to be Taken Apart

Click here to read the full article. Nike has continuously raised the bar for sustainable footwear, and two of its forthcoming sneakers, which are part of the company’s pursuit of a circular future, should only raise the bar further. Last week at an event to reveal the Serena Williams Building on Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., the athletic giant debuted the ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis, which were created with the end in mind. Darryl Matthews, Nike VP of product footwear design, catalyst, explained at the event that there are three removable components — upper, lace and tooling —...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Pegasus ’83 Returns In This Quirky Retro-Themed Concept

There’s no end in discussing the historical influence of the Air Pegasus, the origin of the longest-running shoe lineage in brand history. To this day, the Pegasus has served as the go-to running shoe for runners of all levels as Nike continues to deliver ample performance at an approachable pricepoint year in and year out. In fact, the Pegasus 39 is about to release very soon.
sneakernews.com

“The Gonz” Shares His Creative Vision On This adidas Ultraboost

Mark “The Gonz” Gonzales and adidas have a relationship that spans decades. Having historically taking a liking to the company’s adidas Originals lineup, the American skater has recently lent his creative vision to the future-forward Ultraboost model. Akin to some of the rider’s adidas Skateboarding collaborations, the...
sneakernews.com

Carabiners Accessorize This Hiking-Themed Nike Air Max Plus 3

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 may not enjoy the same level of fandom as its two direct predecessors, but it continues to deliver compelling styles for those who’ve taken a liking to the aggressive silhouette. Synthetic leather and breathable mesh divvy up most of the pair’s upper, opting...
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
homedit.com

Ecru Color Ideas To Add Depth and Texture to Any Room Design

Neutrals are a vital component of classic and elegant interior design. The ecru color is underrepresented and misunderstood neutral that works well in many design styles. While many might confuse this color with ivory, cream, or beige, there are some noticeable differences once you begin to look for them. In this article, we are going to take you through the distinctions that make this neutral color unique.
Footwear News

Nike’s Shoe Box Bags Just Dropped on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike quietly released its Shoe Box bag yesterday in three colorways and a majority of the styles have sold out. However, there is still one more colorway of the bag that’s available for retail. Available on the SNKRS app at the time of publication is the black and royal blue colorway of the bag. Other styles that were available yesterday were the red and white makeup and the black and red iteration but...
sneakernews.com

Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From April 23rd to April 29th

The past seven days in sneaker news have been quieter than others, but have delivered sufficient news to make savvy and casual footwear enthusiasts alike excited for what’s left in 2022. In addition to unveiling the Serena Williams Building, the largest office structure on its world headquarters, NIKE, Inc....
yankodesign.com

Nike-inspired minimal trendy sneakers look so sleek, they’re destined for the moon!

Averted Vision is a futuristic shoe collection inspired by what sneakers might look like if they were worn on the moon. The further we progress towards a technological future, the more tantalizing outer space becomes. It can feel like we’re closer than ever to our dreams of moving to the moon or Mars. As we dream about the possibilities, we might imagine ourselves wearing our Earth-bound clothes–a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
sneakernews.com

Summer Gradients And Bible Verses Share The Latest Kid’s Nike Air More Uptempo

Currently in its 26th year on the market, the Nike Air More Uptempo has transcended basketball since debuting in 1996. The Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has captured casual consumers via compelling colorways, narratives and collaborations. Recently, the Air Max-assisted shoe appeared in a kid’s-exclusive, “Sail”-covered ensemble. Panels right underneath the iconic...
hypebeast.com

Nike World Headquarters' New Serena Willams Building Is a Designer's Utopia

Since launching its first sneaker in 1972, has innovated on some of the most iconic footwear silhouettes and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in design, fashion, art and music. Recently, it teamed up with digital studio RTFKT to release Cryptokicks, a major step into the web3 space. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it is looking ahead to the next 50 years of innovation with the opening of its newest facility at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon — the one-million-square-foot Serena Williams Building. “This is a catalyst for collaboration and creativity”, said chief design officer John Hoke. “It’s a tribute to Serena Williams and her push as an artist, as an advocate and as an athlete. This is an embodiment of her.”
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Relaxes In A “Sun Club” Colorway

The Nike Sun Club collection has surfaced over the last five months via a number of Nike Sportswear silhouettes. And while the full lineup may not arrive by the time summer rolls around, it continues to give savvy and casual consumers alike styles to anticipate. Recently, the warm weather-inspired roster...
ARTnews

The Best Casting Resin Kits for Molded and Sculpted Works

Click here to read the full article. Resin is so versatile—you can use it to coat easily scratchable surfaces, create highly detailed molded pieces, or sculpt it as a medium all its own. In nature, trees secrete this viscous liquid to heal gashes and punctures; synthetic resin, which is what you’ll find in most crafting supply stores, comes in liquid or powder form and firms up when mixed with resin hardener in a one-to-one ratio. First time using this miracle material? Browse our selection of starter products—all of which include both resin and hardener—to find your perfect pick.  Brought to you...
POPSUGAR

9 New Balance Sneakers That Will Always Have a Place in Your Closet

Chunky dad sneakers have been on trend for quite some time now, but this season, they've reached a whole new level. We've been seeing New Balance sneakers pop up on editors, influencers, and street style stars alike. What used to be a middle-school go-to and a classic grandpa staple is now coming back in style, and honestly, we don't hate it. For one thing, they're super comfortable, and they also look cool with both dresses and wide-leg pants.
