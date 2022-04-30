Confederate remembrance event closes rides, exhibits, surprising visitors at Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After one year away, the Sons of Confederate Veterans brought their “Confederate Memorial Day” event back to Stone Mountain Park. They were greeted by several groups protesting their presence.

Channel 2 Action News had a team of reporters and photographers on the ground Saturday morning, keeping track of both sides who while vocal, mostly kept their distance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke to some park visitors who came from out of the state to explore the park and they were both surprised and disappointed to find out most of the attractions were closed for the day. The Stone Mountain Park Association shut down the Sky Ride, the Memorial Hall and the daily laser show in anticipation of the gatherings, leaving visitors with few options.

Meanwhile, park security kept the Veterans group and the group out to protest them separated. There was some shouting in both directions but the proceedings were mostly self-contained as of noon on Saturday. A Channel 2 photographer saw a couple of people not affiliated with either group walk by with guns, but they left the area without incident.

The Confederate ceremony has been taking place at the park for years and due to state laws, the park is required to approve the permit request. The Southern Poverty Law Center had publicly asked for the permit to be revoked just days before the event. The park association’s CEO told Channel 2 on Wednesday that, “This is a free speech event covered by the First Amendment. We will continue to follow state law as well as honor the First Amendment rights of all Georgians.”

Martin O’Toole, Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesperson and keynote speaker, said this is about honoring their ancestors. When asked about protesters and groups calling to pull their permit today, he said, “They were calling for the park to violate our First Amendment rights.”

Stone Mountain resident Stacey Smith was part of the counter-protest.

“This is my community, and that park is one of my favorite places in the whole wide world, and I just feel so heartbroken that it’s withered with symbols of hate,” she said.

Stone Mountain Park said that on Sunday, the park would resume normal hours and all operating rides and exhibits would be open to visitors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group