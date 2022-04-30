ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

Volunteers replace trees damaged by 2019 tornadoes

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly three years after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes, volunteers are still working to repair the damage left behind.

The Keep America Beautiful RETREET program worked with local partners to plant 150 trees at the homes of families in several local towns that were affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

According to a release by RETREET, trees were planted in Brookville, Perry Township, Clayton, Vandalia, Butler Township and Trotwood on Saturday, April 30. Volunteers from across the U.S gathered to plant 150 trees over the course of five hours.

Trees are often an overlooked step in the tornado recovery process, RETREET said.

“While bringing life back to an area produces an immense psychological impact by making unfamiliar, decimated landscapes feel like home again, there are almost no resources available to do this unique work,” RETREET writes. “Most people struggling through the recovery process do not have time, energy, or funds required to replace their lost trees and, furthermore, do not know which trees should be planted where, or when is best to do so. Of everything lost, mature trees are what will take the longest to replace.”

To get a tree planted at your home through the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign, place a request through the RETREET website here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

