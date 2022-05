ALPHA — A Knox County sheriff's deputy was struck and killed by a suspect's vehicle as he was setting up spike strips intending to stop the suspect at the intersection of U.S. Route 150 and 150th Avenue in Henry County on Friday morning. Illinois State Police reported the suspect's vehicle crashed in a field north of the intersection and Galesburg officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit. ...

