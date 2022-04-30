ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Crews respond to vegetation fire at Camp Roberts

By Catherine Allen
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
To get breaking news alerts, click here

Cal Fire responded Saturday morning to a vegetation fire at Camp Roberts, according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

The California National Guard post reported the fire at 10:12 a.m. at the camp north of Paso Robles.

Cal Fire sent two fire engines to the scene. As of 11 a.m., one of the engines has cleared the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Accidents
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Paso Robles, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Injured Climber Rescued from W. Camino Cielo Friday Night

[Friday] evening shortly before 8pm, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue responded for an injured boulder climber just off West Camino Cielo near the area known as the Brickyard for a trail carry out due to a lower leg injury. Nine SBCSAR team members responded, along with Santa Barbara County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Accident#Pulsepoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Army Ranger dies after hit by car; mysterious texts found

Within hours of returning home from military service, an Army Ranger and West Point graduate was hit by a car in Huntington Beach, Calif. He died from his injuries nearly a week later on April 23, but mysterious text messages suggest foul play may have involved, reports revealed this week.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coyote attack injures girl on Southern California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers located an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Canyon Country crash

A bicyclist has been killed after a crash in Canyon Country. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road. Authorities said that hte bicyclist was struck by a vehicle but has not specified if this was a hit-and-run. Police have yet to release more information. 
ACCIDENTS
NBC Bay Area

Death Investigation at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center

Santa Clara police are investigating after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty. The incident happened Wednesday night at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center. Sources told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the nurse brought a loaded gun to work. Halfway through their shift, the nurse fired...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
169
Followers
68
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy