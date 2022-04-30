Crews respond to vegetation fire at Camp Roberts

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Cal Fire responded Saturday morning to a vegetation fire at Camp Roberts, according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

The California National Guard post reported the fire at 10:12 a.m. at the camp north of Paso Robles.

Cal Fire sent two fire engines to the scene. As of 11 a.m., one of the engines has cleared the scene.