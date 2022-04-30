ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns select LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round of NFL draft

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

BEREA, Ohio – The Browns selected Louisiana State University kicker Cade York with their second fourth-round pick, No. 124 overall, of the NFL draft Saturday.

The move immediately provides kicker Chase McLaughlin, who struggled toward the end of last season, with competition.

York made 83% of his field goals (15 of 18) last season and 54 of 66 for (81%) for his career.

McLaughlin made 15 of 21 field goals, including 4 of 10 from 40-49 yards last season.

“With the Browns making a Super Bowl push with the blockbuster trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, they need more consistency from the position,” NFL writer Rick Gosseliin said recently.

NFL DRAFT WINNERS, LOSERS: Bears, Patriots take puzzling paths on Day 2

MORE: The NFL draft's top QBs endured a steep slide – here's what's next for them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMVrX_0fPEHVg100
LSU place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal during an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Matthew Hinton, AP

York becomes the highest-drafted kicker since 2016, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a second-round pick on Roberto Aguayo.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns select LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round of NFL draft

FanSided

Cleveland Browns pick David Bell making draft even more baffling

The Cleveland Browns drafted David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver and selected Purdue wideout David Bell with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in a move that will make a lot of people baffled and befuddled. The night started off with the Browns at No. 44, and they traded out of that pick in the second round with the Houston Texans and got another third-rounder (pick 68) and two fourth-rounders (picks 108 and 124) in return.
CLEVELAND, OH
