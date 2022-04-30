ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Two more Huskers enter Transfer Portal

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Two more Huskers have announced that they will be joining wide receiver Latrell Neville in the transfer portal. In addition, defensive lineman Chris Walker and outside linebacker Damian Jackson have shown up in the transfer portal.

Jackson was one of the more remarkable stories of recent memory in the Husker program. He was a former Navy SEAL who had never played football before arriving in Lincoln.

“I think just being in the military and being part of the SEAL program just really instills in you how to be a really good teammate,” Jackson said last year. “I think a lot of the kids that come into a program like this early on don’t truly understand it, so I kind of had the upper edge on them to show them what it truly means to be a teammate, so I think that’s kind of where my leadership comes into play. Not so much on the field during gamedays and stuff, but just off the field, every day life is where I really try to help out everyone around here.” – via 247Sports

In his four seasons at Nebraska, Jackson appeared in 20 games, recording 11 total tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss.

Chris Walker appeared in seven games throughout three seasons and recorded only one tackle in his career. The Lincoln native received only a handful of offers coming out of high school. He chose Nebraska over Ohio, South Dakota, and South Dakota State, per On3.com .

