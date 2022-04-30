ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers in top group for elite in-state OL

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuCG1_0fPEHTuZ00

An in-state prospect, who is also one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen dropped his top four schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) four-star Markee Anderson is down to Clemson, South Carolina, LSU and North Carolina.

Clemson offered Anderson back in September of 2021 and he’s made countless trips to campus ever since. He made a surprise visit to Clemson in March and it’s likely that he returns to Tiger Town sometime summer

“I was very excited and shocked,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider after receiving an offer from the Tigers, “and it means a lot to be offered from a local school.”

Anderson is tabbed as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 70 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0fPEHTuZ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roebuck, SC
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Look: NBA Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.
NBA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

4-star DL from SEC country includes Ohio State in Top 6

Ohio State has made the Top 6 for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Saturday, Stephiylan Green revealed the 6 schools he’s still considering for his commitment. In addition to Ohio State, the Rome, Ga. native included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss among those in the mix.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Emily Mayfield Has Message For Baker After Oklahoma Visit

Last weekend, Baker Mayfield made a triumphant return to Oklahoma where he was being honored. The Sooners created a statue of Baker that will go into the school’s Heisman Park. While the statue may not have looked exactly like him, it was still an incredible moment for the former college football star quarterback.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy